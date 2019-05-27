Jharkhand Congress committee president offers to resign after defeat in LS polls
The Congress party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls across the country, managing to win only 52 seats across the country
Former MP Dr Ajoy Kumar on Monday offered to resign from the post of president of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.
After the Lok Sabha poll debacle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also offered to resign from his post during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was declined by the party on Saturday.
Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Dr Ajoy Kumar offers to resign from his post after the party won only one parliamentary seat in the state. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NPS0xh6uPd— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019
The state unit presidents of the Congress in Odisha, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh have also submitted their resignations to the Congress president following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in their respective state.
Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Congress managed to win one, while the BJP and its regional ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) bagged 12 of them. One seat went to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a coalition partner of the Congress party.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
