Malaysia has right not to extradite Zakir Naik: Prime Minister Mohamad
Prime Minister Mohamad added that Naik believes that he would not be accorded justice in India
Melaka [Malaysia]: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday said his country has the right not to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, for similar reasons that Australia had turned down his country's request to extradite Sirul Azhar Umar in 2015.
Prime Minister Mohamad added that Naik believes that he would not be accorded justice in India.
"We requested Australia to extradite Sirul and they are afraid we are going to send him to the gallows," Malaysian daily The star quoted Mohamad as saying.
"Zakir, in general, feels that he is not going to get a fair trial (in India)."
Naik is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India.
Malaysian media: Malaysia has the right not to extradite Dr Zakir Naik (in file pic) if he is not going to be accorded justice. Zakir in general feels that he is not going to get a fair trial (in India), says Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Mohamad. pic.twitter.com/mfEUusxxMP— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019
He is also facing probe both in India and Bangladesh after two suspects in the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016 claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching.
The two were staunch followers of Naik on Facebook and on the Peace Television Channel. The terror attack had left 22 people dead.
In addition, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Naik on money laundering charges on December 22, 2016.
A total amount of Rs 193.06 crore has been identified as "proceeds of crime." The directorate has also attached properties of Naik worth Rs 50.46 crore.
According to the agency, the money laundering was conducted via "dubious" origins from the UAE to facilitate production and broadcasting incriminating videos for spreading communal hatred and radicalisation of a particular community.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai: One dead, five injured after car crashes into bus stop at Sewri
- BMC has got 30 complaints about mosquitoes from south Mumbai
- Mumbai Rains: Parts of the city witness first showers
- Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral
- Mumbai: Police sweeper gets home after nine-year struggle
- Proposed Aarey Zoo in leopard corridor, say locals
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held in Goregaon
- Mumbai: Biker hit by car, falls off Bandra's U bridge, dies
- Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall to be shut to tourists this monsoon
- The Dutch mystery: Mumbai man's 'abrupt run' makes him 'prime suspect' for Dutch cops
- IIT-Jodhpur professor rapes woman on pretext of offering job
- Padma Lakshmi, Amrita Singh: Female celebs who became mothers after 40
- Mumbai rains: These photos will surely put a smile on your face
- These dirt cheap hostels in India are perfect for backpackers!
- Do you know Karan Wahi was selected for the Under 19 cricket team alongside Virat Kohli?
- Ira Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan at restaurant launch in Bandra
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted in Bandra
- Faf du Plessis' family vacation pictures will leave you awe-struck
- Did you know about these 12 cool brother duos in cricket?
- Alia Bhatt goes sans makeup again, and this time, it's for Sadak 2
- Noted actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81
- World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni plays by the rules, no Balidaan logo on gloves
- Prisoners, Virat Kohli addicts: Crazy fans at World Cup 2019
- Virat Kohli: ODI series loss to Oz motivated us to do well at The Oval
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!