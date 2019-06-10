Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Goregaon industrial area, no casualties reported

national

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, no injuries have been reported till yet

A massive fire broke out in one of the factories situated in Goregaon industrial area on Monday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, no injuries have been reported till yet.

As per initial reports, the factory was engulfed in fire and huge black smog was seen around the entire industrial area.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Last week, a major fire broke out at a godown in Jadhav market in Nalasopara, Palghar on Sunday. Fire tenders were present at the spot. And two rescue vehicles have also rushed to the spot.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara,Palghar. Fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/7i00uLZU6H — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

A few shops at a market located in Palghar area were gutted in a fire during early hours of Sunday. The shops, located in Jadhav Market, were engulfed in flames, however, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Nala Sopara area soon after the fire broke out.

No causalities have been reported, so far.

(With inputs from ANI)

