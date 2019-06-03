Nora Fatehiâ€™s Dilbar crosses one billion views across YouTube
Mention the beautiful Nora Fatehi and itâs impossible to not think of her mesmerizing dance number â Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate
Nora Fatehi may have arrived on the scene much before she grooved to Dilbar, but she undeniably rose to fame with her outstanding footwork and presence in this track.
Ever since then she has been known as the – Dilbar Girl. Her killer belly moves not only set the temperatures soaring high but also made the song a chartbuster. The song became a rage and is still one of the most played songs at all the clubs and at house parties across the world.
Dilbar is also immensely popular on YouTube and has recently crossed a whopping one billion views.
Also Read: Nora Fatehi on working with Salman Khan in Bharat: More to me than dance
Speaking about the milestone the song has achieved, the Dilbar girl said, “Dilbar is one of those songs which never loses its spark and is still one of the most loved and watched songs. I am very happy that it has crossed over one billion views and I hope that it garners more and more views. I am very glad that I got the opportunity to do this song. It’ll always remain to be my most favourite song.”
And ours too Nora.
After her bedazzling dance moves, one will soon see Nora display her acting chops in the upcoming film Bharat, followed by Batla House and Street Dancer 3D.
Also Read: Bharat: Nora Fatehi shares her experience working with Salman Khan
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- SRK, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz-Giorgia, Katrina Kaif at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
- Do you know the loves stories of these famous couples?
- From Wanted to Bharat: Salman Khan's saga of Eid release continues
- GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonam Kapoor attend
- Bandra spotted: Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora ace the gym look
- Bharat: Salman Khan's eidi doesn't make its way to fans?
- Jawaani Jaaneman: Reverse-ageing for Saif Ali Khan with a different hair-do
- Yami Gautam on Kaabil's release in China: Some ideas don't age
- Aparshakti Khurana: Ayushmann is very strict when it comes to career
- Ali Abbas Zafar on Bharat: You can't write a romantic scene with Salman and Katrina
- #MeToo: Vikas Bahl takes credit as director for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 again
- Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation pics from Tuscany look like great fun
- Sonam Kapoor shuts down 'mediawallas' on Katrina Kaif's comment with this post
- Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dhoom 4 in the making?
- Katrina Kaif and other B-town beauties make heads turn at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 rises despite controversies