Mention the beautiful Nora Fatehi and itâs impossible to not think of her mesmerizing dance number â Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate

Nora Fatehi may have arrived on the scene much before she grooved to Dilbar, but she undeniably rose to fame with her outstanding footwork and presence in this track.

Ever since then she has been known as the – Dilbar Girl. Her killer belly moves not only set the temperatures soaring high but also made the song a chartbuster. The song became a rage and is still one of the most played songs at all the clubs and at house parties across the world.

Dilbar is also immensely popular on YouTube and has recently crossed a whopping one billion views.

Speaking about the milestone the song has achieved, the Dilbar girl said, “Dilbar is one of those songs which never loses its spark and is still one of the most loved and watched songs. I am very happy that it has crossed over one billion views and I hope that it garners more and more views. I am very glad that I got the opportunity to do this song. It’ll always remain to be my most favourite song.”

And ours too Nora.

After her bedazzling dance moves, one will soon see Nora display her acting chops in the upcoming film Bharat, followed by Batla House and Street Dancer 3D.

