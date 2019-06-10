Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav discharged from hospital

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 02:40 IST | PTI

His brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, along with former minister Ahmad Hasan, had visited him in the hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, has been discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

His medical reports have come out to be normal, sources said.

The SP leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to high levels of blood sugar and was being treated by doctor Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari.

