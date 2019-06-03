Spirit of triumph! Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 new poster out

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan created a huge buzz after announcing the release of the new poster of his most anticipated film, Super 30 and the fans surely are super excited after seeing the outing.

Hrithik Roshan in new Super 30 poster. Picture courtesy/Hrithik Roshan's Twitter account

The Millennium superstar Hrithik Roshan hails in Bollywood as Asia's sexiest man for having Greek god looks and his promising performances. The Superstar created a huge buzz after announcing the release of the new poster of his most anticipated film, Super 30 and the fans surely are super excited after seeing the outing.

The actor announced the release of the new poster of Super 30 on his Twitter handle captioned as, "Misaal bano. Haqdaar bano. #Super30Trailer coming on June 4. @mrunal0801 @nandishsandhu @TheAmitSadh @TripathiiPankaj @teacheranand @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @super30film @ZeeMusicCompany"

As the actor's upcoming movie has been the most anticipated movie of year, the announcement made the fans just go gaga over the enthralling poster. The fans just couldn't contain their excitement and poured in all their love and appreciation for the actor in the comments section.

The fans are awaiting the release now as the movie's new poster has set the note high. The actor is seen mesmerizing his fans not just in India but also in China, seen in the poster as having a fun time with children while getting drenched in the rains.

The actor is super excited for this movie, as he broke his sweat off while shooting for the movie whose sets were in remote locations. The actor would disguise himself in a bandana and sunglasses to walk till the shoot location.

Lately, the actor is stealing the thunder while spending time with his Chinese fans in China visit for the release of his movie, Kaabil in the Sino land which has received a commendable response from his Chinese fans after its premier release which will be releasing on 5th June, 2019 all over the Asian country.

Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The film will be releasing in theatres on 12th July, 2019.

