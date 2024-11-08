Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to their respective Instagram handles and announced that they were set to welcome a child. “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” read the announcement post

The family way

On Friday, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to their respective Instagram handles and announced that they were set to welcome a child. “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” read the announcement post. Reacting to it, Anushka Sharma dropped a heart emoji, while Rakul Preet Singh and Sonakshi Sinha shared their happiness for the couple. Vaani Kapoor also extended her wishes, as did Vikrant Massey, Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In April this year, rumours swirled about Shetty expecting her first child after her father, Suniel Shetty, made a “nana” comment on a dance reality show. His remarks sparked widespread speculation that the couple might soon welcome a baby. The duo first met in 2019 through a mutual friend, and the two instantly clicked. They tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony that was held at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Yet another threat

Amid a spree of threats received by the Mumbai police is yet another one pertaining to Salman Khan. This one is also reportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and relates to a song that links him with the gangster. The threat was received by Mumbai’s traffic control room on Thursday, and warned the songwriter of severe retaliation within a month, claiming that the individual “will no longer be able to write songs.” The message further challenged Salman Khan directly: “If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them.” On November 5, Khan had received yet another death threat, this time from an individual claiming to be the brother of Bishnoi, demanding R5 crore from the actor, according to a police official. The message warned that Khan should either visit the Bishnoi community temple to apologise or pay the demanded amount, failing which his life would be in danger. The sender claimed that their gang remains active.

New work

Following his actioner, Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra is exploring new territory with Vvan: Force of The Forrest, touted to be a mythological folk thriller. The project will also mark the Shershaah actor’s first collaboration with Panchayat director Deepak Mishra. The film will hit theatres on Chhath 2025. “Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team,” the actor shared.

Answers we all want

Singer Tulsi Kumar divides her time between Delhi and Mumbai, while balancing motherhood and her career. Her son Shivaay is seven-years old now, and is quite interested in his mom’s life as a singer. “Shivaay asks me questions like, ‘Mamma, on stage, if you have to cough while you are singing live, how do you manage that? What if you want to sneeze sometime while singing live?’ His questions blow me away. When I was seven, I wasn’t asking these questions! He is an inquisitive kid; he knows all the singers, from Arijit Singh to Badshah; he is glued to Bollywood music,” Kumar shares. Is he showing interest in the art, we ask. “He likes making music. He sits on an app, and says, ‘Mamma, give me 10 minutes; I’m making something.’”

Backing his son

Never one to back down when it comes to supporting his son, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared words of praise for Abhishek as the latter gears up for his film, I Want to Talk. Describing it as “the most awakening life story”, Bachchan senior took to his blog to reveal that the film has been inspired by a true life story. “The life and the story of Arjun De, on whom the film I Want to Talk has been [based], and inspired from, is the most awakening life story that I had the honour of spending time with,” he wrote. The trailer of the movie was unveiled recently and showed Abhishek in multiple looks as he portrayed the journey of his character of Arjun, who goes through neck surgery, and faces several challenges that define his perspective on life. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is slated to release on November 22.

Keeping his faith

Arjun Kapoor expressed gratitude towards Singham Again filmmaker Rohit Shetty, acknowledging the trust the director placed in him when many others were hesitant. “The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you—sometimes, that’s all it takes. Grateful for the trust he’s shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision,” he said.