Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > All over okra Mumbai chefs will make you fall in love with bhindi all over again

All over okra: Mumbai chefs will make you fall in love with bhindi all over again

Premium

Updated on: 07 September,2022 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Indian cuisine boasts of a variety of dishes made from bhindi but still there are many who dislike it. After bitter gourd and brinjal, Mid-day Online reaches out to city chefs to share recipes that will change your mind about the vegetable

All over okra: Mumbai chefs will make you fall in love with bhindi all over again

Representational images. Pic/iStock


There are many vegetables that people dislike and while karela and brinjal may top that list, for many, okra isn’t far behind. The vegetable that is also called lady finger among certain sections and ‘bhindi’ too, is not a favourite among people who are not fond of the slimy nature of the vegetable, that is usually available all year round.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai food indian food Food and drink Food Recipes

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK