or today’s adventurous traveller, culinary experiences are no longer just an add-on; they are essential to shaping the entire travel journey

Every year, India celebrates National Tourism Day on January 25. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article National Tourism Day 2025: From street food tours to home dining experiences, how culinary tourism is growing in India x 00:00

As India celebrates National Tourism Day on January 25, culinary tourism has emerged as a driving force, transforming how vacations are experienced in India. What was once a secondary element of travel itineraries, food is now at the heart of the modern vacation. For today’s adventurous traveller, culinary experiences are no longer just an add-on; they are essential to shaping the entire travel journey. As culinary tourism in India rises to prominence, it is capturing the attention of both food lovers and the travel industry, signalling a new era in how people explore destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, a marked shift in travel behaviour saw Indians taking vacations more frequently and for longer durations than ever before. This increase in travel was accompanied by a nearly 25 per cent surge in vacation spending, a significant portion of which was driven by a growing desire for unique and immersive culinary experiences. As travellers seek out food-centric adventures that connect them to local cultures, the demand for food-focused tours continues to rise, setting the stage for culinary tourism to play an even more pivotal role in 2025.

In light of this transformation, the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and crafted with insights from over 190 food experts including renowned chefs, travel professionals, food bloggers, and nutritionists has identified the top culinary experiences that shaped Indian vacations in 2024. The report highlights how food has evolved from a peripheral aspect of travel to the very core of vacation planning. With growing interest in food-focused journeys, experts predict that culinary tourism will continue to thrive, as more travellers seek experiences that immerse them in the local flavours and traditions of their destinations.

Top travel trends of 2024:

1. Street food and market tours: The allure of local and regional flavours dominated travel itineraries, with 94.1 per cent of experts identifying street food and market tours as the biggest attractions of 2024. From vibrant spice markets to bustling food streets, these tours offered travellers an authentic taste of India’s culinary diversity.

2. Culinary site tours: Nearly 92.3 per cent of experts predict that culinary site tours, where travellers learn about the production of their favourite foods, will continue to gain popularity. These tours offered behind-the-scenes insights into food production, from tea estates to artisanal cheese-making hubs.

3. Home dining experiences and interactions with local experts: A significant 87.5 per cent of experts noted the growing trend of travellers booking home dining experiences. These experiences allowed visitors to delve deeper into local food cultures, learn traditional cooking techniques, and enjoy intimate interactions with regional and community experts. Additionally, excursions to source signature regional products emerged as a must-have in itineraries.

"Food is no longer just a part of the travel experience, but its very essence," says Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, managing director of A Perfect Bite Consulting and editor of the annual Godrej Food Trends Report. "Today’s travellers are not just seeking destinations but connections—immersive, authentic experiences that allow them to explore the heart of a place through its culinary heritage. Whether it’s walking through vibrant spice markets, learning traditional recipes from local experts, or savouring unique regional flavours, food has become the bridge that links people to cultures and stories. As we celebrate National Tourism Day, this rise of culinary tourism highlights not only India’s rich food heritage but also its capacity to captivate and inspire travellers in entirely new ways and create opportunities for local people and small brands to showcase culinary culture and cuisine."

As India celebrates National Tourism Day, the growing trend of culinary tourism invites food lovers to discover the nation's vibrant food culture, whether by tasting street food in local markets or learning from community food experts. The fusion of food and travel is not just a fleeting trend; it is a movement that is reshaping the future of vacations, both in India and globally, and promises to redefine how we experience food, culture, and destinations in the years to come.