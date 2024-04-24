If you have been looking to offer your taste buds a pleasing experience and a temporary relief from the harsh heat, here is a curated list of restaurants in the city that have launched summer-special menus worth checking out

Photo Courtesy: Taftoon (left)/Blah!(right)

Listen to this article Relish summer-special meals at these restaurants in Mumbai x 00:00

The temperatures in Mumbai are far from coming down any time soon. This calls for refreshing and delectable treats to soothe the mind and make the heart happy. Factoring in the sizzling hot weather in the city, restaurants in Mumbai have taken it upon themselves to please their patrons with some mouth-watering and satisfying new menu launches.

If you have been looking to offer your taste buds a pleasing experience and a temporary relief from the harsh heat, here is a curated list of restaurants in the city that have launched summer-special menus worth checking out.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Charlee, Khar

At Charlee, indulge in their signature Watermelon Tataki Salad, a harmonious blend of juicy watermelon slices drizzled with zesty citrus ponzu, adorned with delicate balsamic caviar, and topped with peppery arugula, creamy feta cheese, and crunchy pistachios. Quench your thirst with their Berry Blush Cocktail, a delightful fusion of blue pea rum, blueberry, lavender, and citrus, delivering a symphony of sweet, floral, and tangy notes perfectly suited for a refreshing respite from the summer heat.

Also Read: From Brazil to India: Instagram favourite acai debuts in Mumbai

2. Blah! BKC

Elevate your dining experience with a contemporary twist at Blah. Indulge in the Kale and Avo Caesar Salad, a vibrant reinterpretation of the traditional Caesar salad featuring a delicious mix of kale and romaine lettuce, complemented by creamy avocado slices, crisp sourdough croutons, juicy cherry tomatoes, and decadent Parmesan shavings, all enveloped in a luxuriously smooth Caesar dressing. Kickstart your meal with the ever-refreshing and popular Elderflower Lemon G&T, a delightful concoction brimming with floral sweetness and invigorating citrus aromas.

3. Sukoon, Bandra

Start by sipping on the invigorating Sol Kadi, a traditional Konkani elixir crafted from a medley of curry leaf, coconut milk, kokum, cumin, coriander, black salt, and green chilli, renowned for its refreshing and revitalising properties. For a nourishing indulgence, indulge in the Ashwagandha Smoothie Bowl, a nutrient-rich blend of almond milk, celery, pineapple, kiwi, guava, banana, maple syrup, ashwagandha powder, and spirulina powder, offering a deliciously wholesome way to stay cool, energised, and radiant throughout the summer season.

Also Read: Can’t resist a sinful grilled cheese sandwich? Try these innovative recipes to elevate your taste buds

4 Café Corra, Oshiwara

Start with the Watermelon Basil Feta Salad, a delightful blend of juicy watermelon, aromatic basil, and creamy feta. Indulge in the velvety Truffle Whipped Ricotta or savour the earthy Truffle Mushroom Tartine. For a quick bite, try the Cream Cheese Bagel Bites or the Basil Chicken Wrap. Quench your thirst with a Mango Masala Mojito or Aam Panna Cooler. End on a sweet note with the Mango Tart, paired with a Virgin Strawberry Margarita or Litchi and Lemongrass mocktail

5. Taftoon, BKC and Powai

Taftoon's Summer Cocktail menu is a delightful blend of botanical and fruity flavours, perfect for sipping in the hot weather. This refreshing concoction is light, well-balanced, and ideal for any time of the day or evening.



Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Longer the life of a food product, the sooner your expiry date: Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer