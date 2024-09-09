Mani’s moves to Chembur: All you need to know about the new space for South Indian food

We dropped by the newly opened branch of Mani’s Lunch Home to check out the new space and its many authentic South Indian offerings

Mani’s mooli chutney dosa is crispy and spicy; idli vada combo; Mysore pak

The legendary Mani’s Lunch Home, established in 1937, has a fresh new address in Chembur. While the legacy of the franchise spans decades, this writer will always remember it as the eatery that would sate a hungry college student’s search for affordable, delicious food in Matunga. When we hear of them opening a new space in Chembur, we decide to pay a visit for nostalgia’s sake.

We drop by on a Friday afternoon, and are greeted by an open layout that felt airy. Unlike the cosier set-ups in Matunga and Sion, the Chembur outlet is noticeably larger with ample seating. The minimalist, no-frills style remains, but the separation of the kitchen from the serving area ensures a quieter dining experience. In a conversation with co-owner and family member Rimani Iyer, we learn that expanding the space was the primary goal behind the new outlet. The wall features a signature detail found in most Udipi restaurants, the auspicious nettipattam hanging which symbolises peace and positivity. Unlike its Matunga counterpart, this eatery is all business, and even has a menu card on offer. Although, we notice a slight uptick in price as well.

The interiors of the new space are simple and nostalgic

We called for the idli and vada combo (Rs 70) and Mani’s mooli chutney dosa with butter (Rs 130) and a Mysore pak (Rs 40). While the idli could have been warmer, it has the classic tang. We would have preferred it to be a little less dense. As we are promised, the vadas were piping hot and crisp. The sambar is warm and comforting with tender slices of onions and tomatoes adding a subtle sweetness to the dish. The chutney is mild and fresh. It is nice to note that some things never change, like the staff using sagdan to promptly refill our sambhar and chutney. However, Matunga regulars might note the absence of the classic tomato-onion chutney on the menu.

Next up was the Mani’s mooli chutney dosa which comes lathered with red chutney dosa and butter. The dosa was perfectly thin and crispy. It comes with a generous spread of spicy chutney with its subtle sweet aftertaste, tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Though we would have preferred the classic benne, the dollop of Amul butter adds a rich texture to the dosa. Thankfully, the franchise seems blissfully unaware of shrinkflation. We see a neighbouring table order a sada dosa that is as huge as it was crisp. The Mysore pak melts in our mouth, and is the perfect ending to a filling experience. We would like them to warm it up slightly before serving next time. As always, the tables were wiped down instantly and the service was polite and quick.

The menu also boasts a wide variety of classics, tiffin-style meals, daily specials and more. The restaurant has jumped on the trendy dosa bandwagon and introduced the fusion jini dosa for the experimental crowd. For the health-conscious foodie, they offer options like kara, ragi, and kambhu (pearl millet) dosas. For a home-style touch, patrons can also try their amma-style dosai, inspired by an authentic Iyer household recipe.

Fair to say, this new outlet has successfully carried forward the legacy of Mani’s, preserving the authentic taste and quality that makes it a crowd favorite.

Mani’s Lunch Home

AT Ground floor, Garodia Market, DK Sandu Marg, near Sai Baba Mandir, opposite Savla Hospital, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur East.

CALL 9137690350

COST Rs 200 for two

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0/4 Average. Mani’s Lunch Home didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals