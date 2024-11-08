The boy had accompanied his family to an artificial pond in Ketki Pada in Dahisar (East) for Chhath Puja on Friday morning. Realising that they had forgotten to carry milk with them for the rituals, the family asked the boy to buy a packet from a nearby shop. When he was on his way to the shop, he was struck by a dumper, Mumbai Police said

Representational pic

Listen to this article 12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai x 00:00

Four people, including a 12-year-old boy, died in multiple accidents that took place in Mumbai this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy, identified as Amit Chauhan, had accompanied his family to an artificial pond in Ketki Pada in Dahisar (East) for Chhath Puja on Friday morning. Realising that they had forgotten to carry milk with them for the rituals, the family asked Amit to buy a packet from a nearby shop. When he was on his way to the shop, Amit was struck by a dumper near Crescent Tower, police sources said. The child sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The dumper driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Dahisar Police. “We have arrested the dumper driver,” said Senior Inspector Ashok Honmane of Dahisar Police Station.

In another incident on Thursday, a 25-year-old man from Bihar lost his life at Andheri. The victim, Rohit Gautam, was sitting by the roadside near Azad Nagar Metro Station, when he was accidentally run over by a reversing dumper. Oshiwara Police officers rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The driver was detained and later arrested.

On Wednesday, 22-year-old college student Sriram Mane died in Kandivali when a speeding milk tanker collided with his motorcycle, throwing him under the vehicle’s wheels. Samata Nagar Police arrived at the spot immediately and rushed Mane to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The tanker driver fled the scene, and the police have launched a search operation to locate him.

A day before that, a youth crossing the street at 90 Feet Road in Andheri's (East) Sakinaka area died after being struck by a speeding tempo. The victim, Abuzar, sustained critical injuries in the accident and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. He was later transferred to Sion Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Sakinaka Police have registered a case and arrested the tempo driver.