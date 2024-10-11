The driver Vinit went with Amarachukwa during every deal and helped him out by providing transport facility in his taxi.

The Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an organization with the arrest of three men, including two foreigners, and the seizure of cocaine valued at Rs 3.3 crore from their possession, PTI reported.

Officials stated that 563 grams of cocaine were taken from the two arrested Nigerian nationals by the police.

The two Nigerian nationals, along with a taxi driver, were arrested on September 27.

"Acting on a tip-off, Nigerian national Joshua Amarachukwa (30) was apprehended. His driver or associate, identified as Vinit (24), was also apprehended," a senior police officer said to PTI.

According to police, cocaine weighing 257 grams was seized from the possession of Amarachukwa.

During police questioning, Amarachukwa revealed that another Nigerian national, named Mike, had supplied the drug to him and he used to sell cocaine in Delhi-NCR, PTI reported.

According to the police, Vinit went with Amarachukwa during every deal and helped him out by providing transport facility in his taxi.

"On the instance of Joshua, another accused, Kone N Golo Seydou alias Mike (27), was apprehended from Sohna in Haryana and cocaine weighing 306 grams was seized from his possession," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police claimed that the seized cocaine is worth Rs 3.3 crore in the international market, PTI reported.

Earlier this week, Ten unclaimed packets containing 12 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 120 crore in the international market, was recovered from a creek area near Gandhidham town in Gujarat's Kutch district.

"Based on a specific tip-off, police searched an area near the creek and recovered 10 unclaimed packets containing cocaine valued at Rs 120 crore on Sunday night. It was, perhaps, hidden there by smugglers to avoid getting caught," Kutch-East division Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar said to PTI.

Further investigation is on, he added.

In June this year, a joint team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad and local police recovered 13 unclaimed packets of cocaine, a powerful central nervous system stimulant drug, valued at Rs 130 crore from the same area in Kutch district.

In September last year, the Kutch-East police recovered 80 packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram and collectively valued at Rs 800 crore, from the same creek area.