13-year-old writes letter urging Narendra Modi to reinstate his father in job

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

A 13-year-old boy wrote his 37th letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reinstate his father - Satyajit Vijay Tripathi - a former employee of the Uttar Pradesh Stock Exchange (UPSE). Since 2016, the boy identified as Sarthak Tripathi (13) has written 36 letters, the last one on Friday, not only detailing the problems his family is facing due to the job loss but also requesting Modi to reinstate his father, who was forced out of job from the UPSE.

"I have requested Modi Baba ji to help my father who was asked to leave his job from the UPSE by some people," he stated. His 36 letters have not brought any hope for his family so far except the threat calls to eliminate the entire family. "I believe that my letters are behind the threat calls my father is receiving. They threaten to kill my father and the whole family," he said.

He wishes that those who have done wrong with his father must be brought to justice as per the law of the land. Congratulating Modi on becoming Prime Minister for the second time, Sarthak, a Class VIII student, said: "I have heard many saying -- Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai. That is why I request you (PM Modi) to please hear me out once."

In another incident, a Polish national Marta Kotlarska, whose 11-year-old daughter Alicja Wanatko had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for help in renewing the visa, tweeted the girl was slipping into depression as they could not return to Goa. Alicja had written a letter to the prime minister and the external affairs minister pleading them to help in renewing her and her mother's visa for India. Alicja, in the handwritten letter, expressed love for Goa. "I love my school in Goa, the beautiful nature and I am missing my volunteering in the animal rescue centre there where I was helping to take care of cows. My mum could not re-enter India on 24th March 2019 after a short trip out and we were told we were blacklisted due to our overstay," she had stated.

