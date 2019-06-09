13-year-old writes letter urging Narendra Modi to reinstate his father in job
Since 2016, the boy has written 36 letters, the last one on Friday, not only detailing the problems his family is facing due to the job loss but also requesting Modi to reinstate his father, who was forced out of job from the UPSE
A 13-year-old boy wrote his 37th letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reinstate his father - Satyajit Vijay Tripathi - a former employee of the Uttar Pradesh Stock Exchange (UPSE). Since 2016, the boy identified as Sarthak Tripathi (13) has written 36 letters, the last one on Friday, not only detailing the problems his family is facing due to the job loss but also requesting Modi to reinstate his father, who was forced out of job from the UPSE.
13-yr-old in his 37th letter urges PM Modi to reinstate his father in job— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 7, 2019
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/tAky9ewKsP pic.twitter.com/CqQWlI4XQx
"I have requested Modi Baba ji to help my father who was asked to leave his job from the UPSE by some people," he stated. His 36 letters have not brought any hope for his family so far except the threat calls to eliminate the entire family. "I believe that my letters are behind the threat calls my father is receiving. They threaten to kill my father and the whole family," he said.
He wishes that those who have done wrong with his father must be brought to justice as per the law of the land. Congratulating Modi on becoming Prime Minister for the second time, Sarthak, a Class VIII student, said: "I have heard many saying -- Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai. That is why I request you (PM Modi) to please hear me out once."
In another incident, a Polish national Marta Kotlarska, whose 11-year-old daughter Alicja Wanatko had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for help in renewing the visa, tweeted the girl was slipping into depression as they could not return to Goa. Alicja had written a letter to the prime minister and the external affairs minister pleading them to help in renewing her and her mother's visa for India. Alicja, in the handwritten letter, expressed love for Goa. "I love my school in Goa, the beautiful nature and I am missing my volunteering in the animal rescue centre there where I was helping to take care of cows. My mum could not re-enter India on 24th March 2019 after a short trip out and we were told we were blacklisted due to our overstay," she had stated.
Top Stories
-
Kurla's TikTok star's family, friends unaware of his criminal past
-
8,000 hectares of mangroves destroyed, creeks blocked, highrises up on marshland in Uran
-
Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
-
Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
-
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
-
Mumbai Crime: Women dies in sleep, child critical after oil tanker dashes another at Vikhroli
-
Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
-
SSC 10th result 2019: Pass percentage across Maharashtra show 12.3 pc drop
-
World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
-
Juhu residents demand proposed Mumbai DP road to ease traffic
-
Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
-
Digangana Suryavanshi: I cannot take prompting
-
Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
-
SSC results 2019: Ragpicker's daughter gets 85 percent
-
Despite change of location, Smart and Hollywood's legacy continues
-
Comic book aims to encourage parents have a healthy discussion on sex with kids
-
Napean Sea Road siblings bring piano back
-
Why do we love a fleabag? Mumbai fangirls reveal
- Iqbal Kaskar to move an application against Thane prison authorities
- Billy Porter owes his wings to India
- Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
- Jennifer Lopez starts her new tour
- Isa Guha: England is the worst for misogynist remarks
- Sea-faring Kaundinya
- World Cup 2019: Time to put MS Dhoni controversy behind
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- She's got a ticket to ride
- Mind your language!
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
- World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
- Water activist Aabid Surti: Save water or drop dead
- Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier
- Randeep Hooda feels rediscovered as an artiste
-
Filmmaker discusses why Mirabai is a role model for women
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
PM Modi responds to 11-year-old's letter on railway crossing absence