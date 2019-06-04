Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi

bollywood

Akshay Kumar has been currently shooting for Sooryavanshi in Bangkok, which holds a special place in his heart since he has worked there for many years before he started his acting career

Akshay Kumar says, "I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food."

The 51-year-old actor learned combat sport Muay Thai and worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok before making it big in the movies. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth movie in the filmmaker's cop universe. The first three films were Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

The movie features Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay. "It is lovely to be working with Akshay. I have known him for a long time. Rohit is very clear about what he wants from this film. There is a science behind this film and it is meticulously and thoughtfully done," Katrina told PTI.

Rohit also recently shared his desire to make a female cop film and Katrina said she is looking forward to the tentative project. "I really hope he makes it. It will be great. I hope he does." Meanwhile, there have been speculations about Katrina teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for a remake of Satte Pe Satta. But the actor denied saying "this is only a rumour". Katrina, who is currently promoting her upcoming release Bharat, is also preparing to get into production.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

