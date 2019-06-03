Anand Mahindra's tweet about body massage will tickle your funny bone

Published: Jun 03, 2019, 15:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mahindra on Monday took to Twitter once again to share a picture of a huge road roller sporting a rather unsuitable advertisement

Anand Mahindra's tweet about body massage will tickle your funny bone
Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a hilarious sense of humour. Time and again he managed to tickle our funny bone on Twitter. Anand Mahindra on Monday took to Twitter once again to share a picture of a huge road roller sporting a rather unsuitable advertisement.

The picture shared by Mahindra showed a flyer stuck to the road roller's huge wheel proclaiming an offer for a body massage for just 499 bucks. He also captioned it saying, "Hilarious. After this massage, you'll never need another one; it'll be a permanent remedy for all ailments...

"(The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!)," he added.

Take a look at the picture below:

Mahindra's tongue-in-cheek humour, has cracked up many on social media. The tweet attracted more than 1,600 'likes' since being shared online, along with hundreds of amused comments.

Here are some of the reactions to his tweet:

Mahindra quite often shares funny posts with his 7 million Twitter followers. A few days ago, it was an excavator video he tweeted that had people in splits.

Top Stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

anand mahindranational news

Revealed: Portfolios of Modi's Cabinet Ministers

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK