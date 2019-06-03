Anand Mahindra's tweet about body massage will tickle your funny bone
Mahindra on Monday took to Twitter once again to share a picture of a huge road roller sporting a rather unsuitable advertisement
Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a hilarious sense of humour. Time and again he managed to tickle our funny bone on Twitter. Anand Mahindra on Monday took to Twitter once again to share a picture of a huge road roller sporting a rather unsuitable advertisement.
The picture shared by Mahindra showed a flyer stuck to the road roller's huge wheel proclaiming an offer for a body massage for just 499 bucks. He also captioned it saying, "Hilarious. After this massage, you'll never need another one; it'll be a permanent remedy for all ailments...
"(The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!)," he added.
Take a look at the picture below:
Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments... (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!) pic.twitter.com/92UIQaCmhq— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2019
Mahindra's tongue-in-cheek humour, has cracked up many on social media. The tweet attracted more than 1,600 'likes' since being shared online, along with hundreds of amused comments.
Here are some of the reactions to his tweet:
Right under the trees.. Ayurveda therapy straight from mother nature with a sweet touch of Bulldozer— Bhuvan Madan (@bhuvanmadan24) June 3, 2019
Simple case of utilizing every inch of available space to draw attention!— Prabodh Kant (@prabodh_kant) June 3, 2019
On the roll!— KBS Sidhu (@kbssidhu1961) June 3, 2019
Mahindra quite often shares funny posts with his 7 million Twitter followers. A few days ago, it was an excavator video he tweeted that had people in splits.
