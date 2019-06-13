Cyclone Vayu has delayed the arrival of monsoon in Goa, says IMD director K.V. Padgalwar
Cyclone Vayu, which was all set to make landfall on the Gujarat coast in the early hours of June 13, has further delayed the arrival of the monsoon in Goa
Cyclone Vayu has passed from the state's coastline and is heading towards the Gujarat coast, but the cyclone has further delayed the arrival of the monsoon in Goa, state Indian Meteorological Department Director K.V. Padgalwar said on Thursday.
#CycloneVayu has passed from the state's coastline and is heading towards the #Gujarat coast, but the cyclone has further delayed the arrival of the #Monsoon in #Goa, state #IMD Director #KVPadgalwar said.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 13, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/pGQcv5FuRv
"The cyclone has crossed Goa and is heading towards the Gujarat coastline. Diu, Somnath, Junagadh and Dwarka areas are likely to be affected. The wind speed of the cyclone is nearly 135 kmph to 145 kmph," Padgalwar told reporters in Panaji.
He said that the cyclone had further delayed the onset of monsoon in the coastal state.
"We had said that monsoon would begin between June 12 and 15, but because of Vayu it would be delayed further by some more days," he said.
On the other hand, on June 12, 2019, Mumbaikars were greeted by heavy rains and strong winds in the afternoon as Cyclone Vayu was all set to make landfall on the Gujarat coast in the early hours of June 13. Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains swept across the city as citizens were caught unprepared. Some parts of the city such as Thane, Vashi, BKC, etc. witnessed light rains with very strong winds.
Among the suburbs, Vashi witnessed good rains in the afternoon which were accompanied by a thunderstorm. According to Skymet weather, more part of Mumbai should expect rains as Cyclone Vayu is on abeam Mumbai right now. Besides Vashi, areas such as Mulund, Powai and Bandra have also witnessed rains along with neighboring areas of the city like Thane as well.
Due to heavy rains and strong winds taking the city by surprise, two incidents were reported from across the city where one was killed and three others were injured due to monsoon mishaps. In the quaint suburbs of Bandra, the metal sheet of a skywalk fell down near Bandra Talav on S V Road, Bandra, injuring three people in the process. The three injured were stable and undergoing treatment at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra West.
In another incident, a pedestrian was killed on Wednesday afternoon after a portion of a cladding fell on him at the bustling Churchgate railway station. The deceased, Madhukar Appa Narvekar (62) was passing through Churchgate station building when the portion, part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him. Narvekar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries on his head and chest. Read the full story here.
