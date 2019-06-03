Doctor beats patient at Jaipur hospital

crime

The incident reportedly took place at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College on Sunday

Jaipur: A resident doctor was caught beating up a patient on camera at a hospital in Jaipur.

The incident reportedly took place at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College on Sunday.

#WATCH: A resident doctor beat up a patient in Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur, Rajasthan, yesterday. Raghu Sharma, Medical & Health Minister of Rajasthan says,' We have asked for a report on the video as to what really happened.' pic.twitter.com/9mU97nwif2 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

"We have asked for a report on the video as to what really happened," said Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

On behalf of the hospital, Principal Sudhir Bhandari said, "I have instructed this to be immediately taken up by the disciplinary committee."

