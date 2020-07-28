Founded By Anoj Kumar, Auto Freak is one stop destination for everything cars and bikes

Anoj Kumar, founder of Auto Freak, a brand under Shaurya Infosoft Private Limited wanted to make a portal that would offer everything one needs to know about cars and bikes. Currently, Auto Freak is one of the fastest-growing digital portals of automobiles. The intriguing contents of this portal make it a must for anyone who is looking to own a car or bike.

The social media page of Auto freak is gaining huge popularity. With 2.7 million followers on Facebook, Auto Freak is one of the most followed and highly rated automobile pages on Facebook. The genuine and honest reviews of cars and bikes are the reason behind the soaring popularity of Auto Freak. The review on this portal offers complete interior & exterior views, a detailed explanation of the features with high-quality videos. A team of industry experts digs deep into the features of cars/bikes to offer the best reviews. The best part about Auto Freak is that it also gives users an option to compare their favourite car or bike by make, model, features, price, and the offers. With so much in offerings, the user gets a clear vision about any car or bike when they visit www.autofreak.com.

The portal is made in such a way that people with a poor network can also enjoy uninterrupted services. There is a dedicated team of experts who examines and works on several aspects of a car from numerous manufacturers. This enables them to analyze a car and bike to its fullest. The firm also collaborates with several other automobile agencies to be up to date with the technology. The portal also encourages young minds of top colleges to join the review team and offer their insight on the work.

People visiting Auto Freak gets all the exclusive details about their car or bike they love. The suggestion made by the expert team of the firm enables them to make the right choice.

