Kathua rape: Life imprisonment to village head, 2 others
Village head Sanji Ram, his friend Parvesh Kumar, two Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, Head Constable Tilak Raj, Sub Inspector Anand Dutta were found guilty, while Vishal, the son of Sanjhi Ram, got acquitted
Pathankot: Three convicts in the Kathua rape and murder case, Sanji Ram, Parvesh Kumar and Deepak Khajuria were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday. "The trio has been convicted under 302 (murder) and under 376 D (gang rape) of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). Under the murder charge, they have been imprisoned to life, with a fine of 1 lakh, while they will have to serve 25 years in jail, each, with a fine of Rs 50,000 for the charge of gang rape," Mubeen Farooqui, victim's advocate told reporters outside the court.
Kathua rape and murder case: Tilak Raj, Anand Dutt and Surinder Kumar have been convicted for destruction of evidence. They have been given 5 years of imprisonment each. https://t.co/Wnmc4tdZ1M— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019
Police officials Tilak Raj, Anand Dutta and Surender Verma have been sentenced to five years in jail under section 201 of RPC for causing destruction of evidence. They have also been directed to pay rupees twenty thousand each. Earlier today, the Pathankot court had convicted six out of seven accused who were involved in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January 2018.
#KathuaRapeCase |— Gurpreet Garry Walia (@_garrywalia) June 10, 2019
6 convicted, 1 aquitted;
Life imprisonment for 3 convicts
5 year jail term for 3 other convicts.
Village head Sanji Ram, his friend Parvesh Kumar, two Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, Head Constable Tilak Raj, Sub Inspector Anand Dutta were found guilty, while Vishal, the son of Sanjhi Ram, got acquitted. The incident took place last year when an eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, gang-raped and killed after being tortured for days.
The case caused public outrage with activists and people hitting the streets demanding justice to the victim. The Crime Branch arrested eight accused. The trial of seven began in April last year and concluded on June 3. However, the trial of the eighth accused, a juvenile is yet to begin as the petition on his age is pending for a hearing in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai: One dead, five injured after car crashes into bus stop at Sewri
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held
- BMC has got 30 complaints about mosquitoes from south Mumbai
- Mumbai Rains: Parts of the city witness first showers
- Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral
- Mumbai: Police sweeper gets home after nine-year struggle
- Proposed Aarey Zoo in leopard corridor, say locals
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held in Goregaon
- Mumbai: Biker hit by car, falls off Bandra's U bridge, dies
- Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall to be shut to tourists this monsoon
- The Dutch mystery: Mumbai man's 'abrupt run' makes him 'prime suspect' for Dutch cops
- IIT-Jodhpur professor rapes woman on pretext of offering job
- Padma Lakshmi, Amrita Singh: Female celebs who became mothers after 40
- Mumbai rains: These photos will surely put a smile on your face
- These dirt cheap hostels in India are perfect for backpackers!
- Do you know Karan Wahi was selected for the Under 19 cricket team alongside Virat Kohli?
- Ira Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan at restaurant launch in Bandra
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted in Bandra
- Faf du Plessis' family vacation pictures will leave you awe-struck
- Did you know about these 12 cool brother duos in cricket?
- Alia Bhatt goes sans makeup again, and this time, it's for Sadak 2
- Noted actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81
- World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni plays by the rules, no Balidaan logo on gloves
- Prisoners, Virat Kohli addicts: Crazy fans at World Cup 2019
- Virat Kohli: ODI series loss to Oz motivated us to do well at The Oval
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Paris jewellery store robbed in broad daylight!