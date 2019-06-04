Masaba Gupta wishes mom Neena Gupta on her 59th birthday

famous-personalities

Masaba Gupta wished her mother, Neena Gupta on her big day birthday on the social media platform, Instagram.

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer took to Instagram to share an adorable post wishing her mother, Neena Gupta on her 59th birthday. Neena Gupta is a television director and actress known for her work in commercial and both art-house films.

Masaba Gupta wished her mother on Instagram with a sweet caption, 'Everybody wish my MA a very happy birthday.' She shared a picture where Neena Gupta is seen donning a casual blue dress paired with a beige overcoat wherein Masaba Gupta slays the yellow bodycon dress looking gorgeous. This budding designer was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards.

Masaba Gupta to Instagram to share a few pictures of her sun-kissed skin and she looks fabulous! Masaba Gupta is best known for the creative and literary/artistic/ names she gives each of her collection. She is a budding fashion designer and her amazing style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. This exotic beauty took to Instagram to share her pictures where she donned a black spaghetti top and flaunted her gorgeous Afro braids. She looks stunning in her summer sun-kissed pictures which she captioned as, 'Keep your heart open.' Read full story here

