No casualties reported in fire at East London flats
London: No casualties have been reported in the fire that broke out at Samuel Garside House by Riverside Barking in East London on Sunday, London Fire Brigade confirmed. The fire was doused within an hour by firefighters.
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were present at the scene of the incident to douse the blaze, said London Fire Brigade.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. The blaze took hold from the ground to the sixth floor of the building, at around 3:30 pm (local time).
