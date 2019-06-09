People in Udupi get frogs married to please rain gods
According to the Udupi Citizen Forum (UCF), the rain god seems to have deserted the coastal district over the past few months, and the people are struggling for water.
Mangaluru: In an attempt to appease the rain god, the 'Udupi Nagarika Vedike' (Udupi Citizen Forum) on Saturday arranged the marriage of two frogs. Locals believe this ritual, called Mandooka Parinaya, will get them rains and respite from the scorching heat. According to the Udupi Citizen Forum (UCF), the rain god seems to have deserted the coastal district over the past few months, and the people are struggling for water. The wedding, UCF feels, will get much-needed rains for the locals.
#WATCH Frogs married in Karnataka's Udupi to please the rain gods. The frogs were dressed in custom made outfits for the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/s9I4rLT0Tu— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019
The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. Hundreds of invited guests attended the wedding. The two frogs were attired in custom made outfits for the marriage ceremony. "The wedding of male frog namely "Varun" from Kalsanka and female frog namely "Varsha" from Keelinje near Kolagiri was performed as per the Hindu tradition," informed the UCF.
The newly-wed couple will be sent on a honeymoon to Mannapalla near Manipal. Several such attempts have been made by the people in different parts of the country to appease the rain god after the scorching heatwave and grave water crisis hit them.
