PIL in Delhi HC seeks title change of Salman Khan's 'Bharat'

Salman Khan and Disha Patani in a still from the film

A Public Interest Litigation was filed in Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking a change of the title of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Bharat'.

According to the petitioner, Vikas Tyagi, the movie is apparently "distorting the culture and political image of our great country 'Bharat'."

In his plea, Tyagi had contended that the title of the film is violating of Section 3 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, according to which the word 'Bharat' cannot be used for the commercial purpose.

He has also sought one of the dialogues of the film to be changed, where the character has been compared to the country, contending that it hurts the patriotic sentiments of the people of the country.

"This film is fraught with Salman's typical flippancy and vulgarity. Being a 'Bharatiya', I feel it is not appropriate to name such film or any character associated with this film after our great nation," Tyagi said.

The movie, which also stars Katrina Kaif and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated for a release on June 5.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is on a promotional spree for his magnum opus Bharat. The Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer has got fans of both actors super excited and eager to see what the film has in store for them. Taking promotions a notch higher, Sohail Khan took to Instagram to share a video of Salman urging his fans to start booking tickets in advance.

With inputs from PTI

