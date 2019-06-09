Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tirupati to offer prayers
Following his two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Modi landed here from Colombo
Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived here on a brief visit to offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.
Following his two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Modi landed here from Colombo.
Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Miniter of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, state ministers, BJP leaders and senior officials accorded him a warm welcome at the Renigunta Airport near here.
Modi will address a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near the airport before leaving for Tirumala by road to offer prayers at the hill shrine.
Feeling extremely blessed after praying at the Sri Vekateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/rJc4IqUIw1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019
This is Modi's first visit to the temple after becoming the Prime Minister for a second term and it is perceived as a thanksgiving trip.
Addressing a public meeting in Tirupati. Watch. https://t.co/6kHU35PFiH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019
He had earlier visited the temple in his capacity as the prime ministerial candidate in May 2014 and as the Prime Minister in October 2015 and January 2017.
Top Stories
-
Kurla's TikTok star's family, friends unaware of his criminal past
-
8,000 hectares of mangroves destroyed, creeks blocked, highrises up on marshland in Uran
-
Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
-
Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
-
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
-
Mumbai Crime: Women dies in sleep, child critical after oil tanker dashes another at Vikhroli
-
Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
-
SSC 10th result 2019: Pass percentage across Maharashtra show 12.3 pc drop
-
World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
-
Juhu residents demand proposed Mumbai DP road to ease traffic
-
Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
-
Digangana Suryavanshi: I cannot take prompting
-
Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
-
SSC results 2019: Ragpicker's daughter gets 85 percent
-
Despite change of location, Smart and Hollywood's legacy continues
-
Comic book aims to encourage parents have a healthy discussion on sex with kids
-
Napean Sea Road siblings bring piano back
-
Why do we love a fleabag? Mumbai fangirls reveal
- Iqbal Kaskar to move an application against Thane prison authorities
- Billy Porter owes his wings to India
- Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
- Jennifer Lopez starts her new tour
- Isa Guha: England is the worst for misogynist remarks
- Sea-faring Kaundinya
- World Cup 2019: Time to put MS Dhoni controversy behind
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- She's got a ticket to ride
- Mind your language!
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
- World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
- Water activist Aabid Surti: Save water or drop dead
- Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier
- Randeep Hooda feels rediscovered as an artiste
-
Filmmaker discusses why Mirabai is a role model for women
Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister of India again