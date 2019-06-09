Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tirupati to offer prayers

national

Following his two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Modi landed here from Colombo

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived here on a brief visit to offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Miniter of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, state ministers, BJP leaders and senior officials accorded him a warm welcome at the Renigunta Airport near here.

Modi will address a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near the airport before leaving for Tirumala by road to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

Feeling extremely blessed after praying at the Sri Vekateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/rJc4IqUIw1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019

This is Modi's first visit to the temple after becoming the Prime Minister for a second term and it is perceived as a thanksgiving trip.

Addressing a public meeting in Tirupati. Watch. https://t.co/6kHU35PFiH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019

He had earlier visited the temple in his capacity as the prime ministerial candidate in May 2014 and as the Prime Minister in October 2015 and January 2017.

