Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are giving couple goals in Cannes

The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the French city on Friday, creating couple goals like always

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account

Singer-actor Nick Jonas was not able to join his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her debut appearance at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, but he arrived in time to accompany her on the second day of the gala. The "Quantico" actress even took to Instagram to share a few photographs of herself with her beau.

"My happiness begins with you, Nick," Priyanka captioned one of the images in which she is seen leaning her head on Nick's shoulder. After getting papped in the afternoon, the couple made the heads turn later at Chopard's party with their glamorous looks.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ @nickjonas #Cannes2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 17, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

Priyanka wore a short purple dress along with silver jewellery for the party, while Nick looked dapper in a black suit. Known for their PDA, Priyanka also uploaded a video of herself kissing Nick in a car, calling it a "fun shit".

After gracing the most watched red carpets across the globe, including the recent MET Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will now walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the very first time. Priyanka's fans simply couldn't wait for her to reveal her outfit for Cannes 2019, and now, when she has, they can't stop going gaga over it.

Priyanka is wearing a rose-gold and black ombre thigh-high slit dress on the red carpet, and the diva has caught all the attention with her wavy tresses and winged eyeliner. Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps the class intact with her rose-pink lips and dramatic eye makeup.

View this post on Instagram ð¤ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

