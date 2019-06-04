Renowned Mumbai chef Jiggs Kalra passes away

national

It goes without saying that Jiggs Kalra has had a massive influence on not just the city's, but the country's Food and Beverage industry

Jiggs Kalra. Pic/Twitter

Mumbai chef Jiggs Kalra who was unwell for quite some time passed away on Tuesday morning in Mumbai.

It goes without saying that Jiggs Kalra has had a massive influence on not just the city's, but the country's Food and Beverage industry. But sadly, he suffered a stroke 19 years ago that he is still battling. On his 72nd birthday on May 21, Kalra was in hospital. His son, Zorawar, revealed how it was the first time that the family had celebrated the occasion with his father being hospitalised.

Jiggs Kalra was also known as 'Czar of Indian Cuisine' is a pioneering food columnist, author, gastronome and a food consultant with a career spanning over five decades. Jiggs Kalra was the first Asian to be inducted into International Food and Beverage Gourmet Hall of Fame. Kalra has won numerous awards nationally and internationally.

