Sania Mirza shares photo of her son in Iron Man's suit at a birthday party
Sania Mirza gave birth to her son Izhaan in October 2018
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's little boy is growing and how. Yesterday, Sania Mirza took to photo sharing website Instagram to share a picture of a birthday party where her son is wearing an Iron Man costume and looks super cute.
Sania Mirza went on to caption the photo: My little 'Iron Man' attended his first birthday party today .. thank you @vreddy111 and @bhargavireddy29 for such a fun super heroes party and Happy Birthday to little Rianna.
The photo went on to receive 1.5 lakhs and counting.
Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010 in a in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. This was followed by a wedding by Pakistani customs. According to reports, Sania Mirza was the most searched women's tennis player in 2010, due to the wedding hype.
Sania Mirza announced her pregnancy in April 2018. Sania and Shoaib welcomed their baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018.
Sania Mirza has won a total of 6 Grand Slam titles in her tennis career.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai: One dead, five injured after car crashes into bus stop at Sewri
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held
- BMC has got 30 complaints about mosquitoes from south Mumbai
- Mumbai Rains: Parts of the city witness first showers
- Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral
- Mumbai: Police sweeper gets home after nine-year struggle
- Proposed Aarey Zoo in leopard corridor, say locals
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held in Goregaon
- Mumbai: Biker hit by car, falls off Bandra's U bridge, dies
- Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall to be shut to tourists this monsoon
- The Dutch mystery: Mumbai man's 'abrupt run' makes him 'prime suspect' for Dutch cops
- IIT-Jodhpur professor rapes woman on pretext of offering job
- Padma Lakshmi, Amrita Singh: Female celebs who became mothers after 40
- Mumbai rains: These photos will surely put a smile on your face
- These dirt cheap hostels in India are perfect for backpackers!
- Do you know Karan Wahi was selected for the Under 19 cricket team alongside Virat Kohli?
- Ira Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan at restaurant launch in Bandra
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted in Bandra
- Faf du Plessis' family vacation pictures will leave you awe-struck
- Did you know about these 12 cool brother duos in cricket?
- Alia Bhatt goes sans makeup again, and this time, it's for Sadak 2
- Noted actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81
- World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni plays by the rules, no Balidaan logo on gloves
- Prisoners, Virat Kohli addicts: Crazy fans at World Cup 2019
- Virat Kohli: ODI series loss to Oz motivated us to do well at The Oval
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Vijay Mallya abused by angry Indian fans at the Oval in London