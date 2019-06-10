Sania Mirza shares photo of her son in Iron Man's suit at a birthday party

tennis

Sania Mirza gave birth to her son Izhaan in October 2018

Pic Courtesy/ Sania Mirza Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's little boy is growing and how. Yesterday, Sania Mirza took to photo sharing website Instagram to share a picture of a birthday party where her son is wearing an Iron Man costume and looks super cute.

Sania Mirza went on to caption the photo: My little 'Iron Man' attended his first birthday party today .. thank you @vreddy111 and @bhargavireddy29 for such a fun super heroes party and Happy Birthday to little Rianna.

The photo went on to receive 1.5 lakhs and counting.

Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010 in a in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. This was followed by a wedding by Pakistani customs. According to reports, Sania Mirza was the most searched women's tennis player in 2010, due to the wedding hype.

Sania Mirza announced her pregnancy in April 2018. Sania and Shoaib welcomed their baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018.

Sania Mirza has won a total of 6 Grand Slam titles in her tennis career.

