Shut Ola-Uber, give us PF, pension, Maharashtra automen threaten strike from July 9

national

A meeting of all trade unions of autorickshaw drivers was held in the city drawing up a list of demands that they have asked the state government to fulfil

Representational Image

Autorickshaw unions in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Sunday, threatened to go on an indefinite strike from July 9 if their demands are not fulfilled by June end.

A meeting of all trade unions of autorickshaw drivers was held in the city drawing up a list of demands that they have asked the state government to fulfil.

“More than 10 lakh auto drivers across Maharashtra, including two lakh in Mumbai alone, will go on indefinite strike from July 9 if our demands are not met," said Mumbai Automen's Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao, who was a part of the meeting.

The demands include setting up of a welfare body for auto drivers that would make them eligible for pension, provident fund, gratuity and medical help, shutting down "illegal" companies like Ola, Uber, raise fares as per Hakim Committee recommendations, set up flying squads to stop illegal passenger traffic and bring down insurance fares.

Rao said we will hand over our list of demands to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Transport Minister Diwakar Raote and wait till June 30. If our demands are not met, we will proceed on a state-wide strike from Tuesday, July 9, he said.

Top Stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates