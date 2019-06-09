Shut Ola-Uber, give us PF, pension, Maharashtra automen threaten strike from July 9
A meeting of all trade unions of autorickshaw drivers was held in the city drawing up a list of demands that they have asked the state government to fulfil
Autorickshaw unions in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Sunday, threatened to go on an indefinite strike from July 9 if their demands are not fulfilled by June end.
A meeting of all trade unions of autorickshaw drivers was held in the city drawing up a list of demands that they have asked the state government to fulfil.
“More than 10 lakh auto drivers across Maharashtra, including two lakh in Mumbai alone, will go on indefinite strike from July 9 if our demands are not met," said Mumbai Automen's Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao, who was a part of the meeting.
The demands include setting up of a welfare body for auto drivers that would make them eligible for pension, provident fund, gratuity and medical help, shutting down "illegal" companies like Ola, Uber, raise fares as per Hakim Committee recommendations, set up flying squads to stop illegal passenger traffic and bring down insurance fares.
Rao said we will hand over our list of demands to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Transport Minister Diwakar Raote and wait till June 30. If our demands are not met, we will proceed on a state-wide strike from Tuesday, July 9, he said.
Top Stories of the day
- Kurla's TikTok star's family, friends unaware of his criminal past
- 8,000 hectares of mangroves destroyed, creeks blocked, highrises up on marshland in Uran
- Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
- Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
- Mumbai Crime: Women dies in sleep, child critical after oil tanker dashes another at Vikhroli
- Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
- SSC 10th result 2019: Pass percentage across Maharashtra show 12.3 pc drop
- World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
- Juhu residents demand proposed Mumbai DP road to ease traffic
- Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
- Digangana Suryavanshi: I cannot take prompting
- Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
- SSC results 2019: Ragpicker's daughter gets 85 percent
- Despite change of location, Smart and Hollywood's legacy continues
- Comic book aims to encourage parents have a healthy discussion on sex with kids
- Napean Sea Road siblings bring piano back
- Why do we love a fleabag? Mumbai fangirls reveal
- Iqbal Kaskar to move an application against Thane prison authorities
- Billy Porter owes his wings to India
- Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
- Jennifer Lopez starts her new tour
- Isa Guha: England is the worst for misogynist remarks
- Sea-faring Kaundinya
- World Cup 2019: Time to put MS Dhoni controversy behind
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- She's got a ticket to ride
- Mind your language!
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
- World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
- Water activist Aabid Surti: Save water or drop dead
- Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier
- Randeep Hooda feels rediscovered as an artiste
- Filmmaker discusses why Mirabai is a role model for women
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Founder of Drop Dead Foundation, Aabid Surti speaks to mid-day