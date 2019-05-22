Telly Tattle: Is Rana Daggubati the host with the most?

television

Reports suggest that Rana Daggubati will replace Vikas Gupta as host of the next season of Ace Of Space. The reality show has participants compete with each other to win a bigger space to live in

Rana Daggubati

Buzz is that Rana Daggubati will replace Vikas Gupta as host of the next season of Ace Of Space. The reality show has participants compete with each other to win a bigger space to live in.

The actor is said to have evinced interest. He will, however, have to balance his work in the South, as the shoot requires him to be in Mumbai for long periods. Daggubati has quite a few projects lined up including a cameo appearance in the upcoming Telugu film N.T.R: Kathanayakudu, a trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi, a Telugu film Hiranya Kashyap, and Housefull 4.

Hottie in town

Italian actor Antonella Salvucci is flying into Mumbai to support the Eagle Thane Strikers team in the ongoing T20 Mumbai Premiere League cricket tourney. Her film, Shelter, was screened at Cannes. Designer buddy Sashi Kumar Sharma, who is welcoming her to the city, says she is B-Town bound.

Time to kill

Sonal Chauhan turned a year older and made a quick getaway to Goa amidst the promotion of her upcoming ZEE5 web series, SkyFire. She was accompanied by her girl gang who made the most out of the impromptu vacation. The actor loves making spur-of-the-moment decisions - she believes they are the ones that are enjoyed the most.

Sonal Chauhan has taken a bold step in going de-glam for her first ever digital series Skyfire. Donning a more traditional and simple look with a nose ring, Sonal is a vision to watch out for.

Giving us some insights behind the preparation of this unusual role the talented actress says, "Meenakshi is one of the most unique characters I have ever done, she is a perfect balance of strength and vulnerability. Since she is a girl from Delhi, the city where I am originated from in real life too, there was a lot of common things, which made it easier for me to understand her. My inspiration largely came from girls from Delhi University, the everyday woman, who goes through some phenomenal situations in their daily life."

Also read: Sonal Chauhan goes de-glam for her first digital series

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates