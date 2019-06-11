Two-year-old boy dies after almost 109-hour-long rescue operation in Punjab

national

Two-year-old boy Fatehveer Singh was taken to a hospital in Punjab where he was declared dead

CCTV footage of the boy whose hands are tied with a rope

Sangrur: Two-year-old boy Fatehveer Singh, who had fallen into a borewell on June 6 in Sangrur, was rescued on Tuesday morning after almost 109-hour-long rescue operation. The child has been taken to a hospital where he was declared dead

The two-year-old boy fell into an abandoned 150-foot borewell on June 6 afternoon outside his house. The NDRF and local administration, in a joint operation, dug a parallel pit to rescue the child. There was not enough space in the 9-inch diameter borewell for the child to make any movements. However, a movement in his body was noticed at wee hours on June 8, almost 40 hours after the incident.

#WATCH Punjab: Two-year-old Fatehveer Singh, who had fallen into a borewell in Sangrur, rescued after almost 109-hour long rescue operation. He has been taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/VH6xSZ4rPV — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

The authorities were keeping vigil over the child through a small surveillance camera and he was provided oxygen supply through pipes inside the borewell.

Two-year-old Fatehveer Singh, who had fallen into a borewell in Sangrur, has passed away. https://t.co/wMn4IAhJJe — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

The team though was not able to provide him with any juices or food as his face is covered with a jute bag over which he stepped and fell into the borewell. Earlier, a team of NDRF had tried to pull out the child with the help of rope but the attempt failed.

Just in ; Cc tv footage of 2 year old #FatehveerSingh is still trapped inside 150-ft deep borewell in #Bhagwanpura #Sangrur #Punjab. For last about 30 hours Rescue operations are on to pull-out him from Borewell. @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/AuDppDdKmi — Ravinder Singh Robin à¨°à¨µà¨¿à©°à¨¦à¨° à¨¸à¨¿à©°à¨ÂÂ Ø±Ø§ÙÂÂÛÂÂÙÂÂØ¯Ø±Ø³ÙÂÂÚ¯Ú¾ Ø±ÙÂÂØ¨ÙÂÂ (@rsrobin1) June 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted expressing grief over the entire incident. He said, "Very sad to hear about the tragic death of young Fatehveer. I pray that Waheguru grants his family the strength to bear this huge loss. Have sought reports from all DCs regarding any open bore well so that such terrible accidents can be prevented in the future."

Very sad to hear about the tragic death of young Fatehveer. I pray that Waheguru grants his family the strength to bear this huge loss. Have sought reports from all DCs regarding any open bore well so that such terrible accidents can be prevented in the future. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 11, 2019

