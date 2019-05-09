Watch video: Afghan boy breaks into joyful dance after getting prosthetic leg

international

The boy's joy knew no bounds and he soon broke into a dance after receiving his prosthetic leg. The little boy's joyful dance is warming hearts online

A screengrab of the video shows the Afghan boy's joyful dance which is warming hearts online

A video of a joyful little boy dancing his heart out at a hospital in Afghanistan has taken the internet by storm. The dancing video of the little boy dancing joyfully has gone viral on social media, with people praising his spirit and courage.

Ahmad received artificial limb in @ICRC_af Orthopedic center, he shows his emotion with dance after getting limbs. He come from Logar and lost his leg in a landmine. This is how his life changed and made him smile. pic.twitter.com/Sg7jJbUD2V — Roya Musawi (@roya_musawi) May 6, 2019

Twitter user Roya Musawi shared the video and captioned it: Ahmad received artificial limb at Orthopedic center, he shows his emotion with dance after getting limbs. He comes from Logar and lost his leg in a landmine. This is how his life changed and made him smile.

The little boy, who was identified as Ahmad, is seen celebrating after being fitted with a new prosthetic leg. As soon as he received his prosthetic leg, the little boy broke out into a joyful dance and this heartwarming video is winning him hearts all over the internet. The small child is one of the many victims of landmine explosions in the war-torn region of Afghanistan.

In the viral video, the boy is seen dressed in a traditional cobalt blue Payraan and was recorded dancing at an International Red Cross orthopaedic centre in Afghanistan. Soon after the boy received a prosthetic leg, he broke into a dance and brought a smile on everyone present at the hospital. The boy reportedly lost his right limb in a landmine explosion in the Logar region of Afghanistan.



A screengrab of the video shows Ahmad dancing his heart out after receiving his prosthetic leg

Soon after sharing the joyous video of the boy dancing, the tweet went viral with people taking to the social networking site to say that they were touched by the little boy's sheer innocence and pure joy upon receiving his prosthetic leg. Netizens even compared his simplicity and innocence to the resilience of the country and its people.

Here's how netizens reacted to the heartwarming dance by Ahmad:

This little boy embodies #Afghanistan: both its pain and its resilience. https://t.co/J5q8ZbN4hW — Frud Bezhan (@FrudBezhan) May 7, 2019

This is just delightful. So happy for this little guy! https://t.co/Z4qyEBp1Hz — Katie Clemency (@KatieClemency) May 7, 2019

Literally can’t stop watching this video. We have so much to celebrate in life. ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/2Arp8CNcjE — Sophie. (@sophiiieee__) May 7, 2019

This boy sums up #Afghanistan and #Afghans with his joyful dance. Despite all the suffering Afghans prove their resilience. I am sure this boy has come a long way from his chopped limb to the artificial one to dance. https://t.co/5gByAAMdja — Muzafar Ali (@MuzafAli) May 7, 2019

This #Afghan kid dance after getting his artificial Limb. 4 decades of war disabled millions of Afghans. Enough is enough, please stop this war! pic.twitter.com/bZ71IkfiLr — M. Shafiq Hamdam (@shafiqhamdam) May 6, 2019

What war has done to the Afghans next generation, but it is not to give up!

Even with a glimps of hope, we shall dance again! #ICRC #Afghanistan https://t.co/Tpqzye9FNx — Safiullah Taye (@safitaye1) May 6, 2019

"I can dance again!"

Ahmad lost his leg after stepping on a mine in #Logar of #Afghanistan.

He receives a prosthetic leg from an @ICRC centre. He stands and dances to an #Afghan music. This symbolises the Afghans resistance to war and optimism to the future. pic.twitter.com/v03fyADv1U — Suhrab Sirat Ø³ÙÂÂÂÂØ±Ø§Ø¨ Ø³ÛÂÂÂÂØ±Øª (@SuhrabSirat) May 6, 2019

Afghans like other nations in this world, deserve a peaceful life. We have been paying a huge cost for fighting international terrorism. Regional and International consensus will have a significant impact on bringing long lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. https://t.co/ZlspDCYZwP — Ateeq Zaki (@ZakiAteeq) May 7, 2019

Did Ahmad manage to melt your heart with his joyful dance and sheer innocence?

