Watch video: Afghan boy breaks into joyful dance after getting prosthetic leg
The boy's joy knew no bounds and he soon broke into a dance after receiving his prosthetic leg. The little boy's joyful dance is warming hearts online
A video of a joyful little boy dancing his heart out at a hospital in Afghanistan has taken the internet by storm. The dancing video of the little boy dancing joyfully has gone viral on social media, with people praising his spirit and courage.
Ahmad received artificial limb in @ICRC_af Orthopedic center, he shows his emotion with dance after getting limbs. He come from Logar and lost his leg in a landmine. This is how his life changed and made him smile. pic.twitter.com/Sg7jJbUD2V— Roya Musawi (@roya_musawi) May 6, 2019
Twitter user Roya Musawi shared the video and captioned it: Ahmad received artificial limb at Orthopedic center, he shows his emotion with dance after getting limbs. He comes from Logar and lost his leg in a landmine. This is how his life changed and made him smile.
The little boy, who was identified as Ahmad, is seen celebrating after being fitted with a new prosthetic leg. As soon as he received his prosthetic leg, the little boy broke out into a joyful dance and this heartwarming video is winning him hearts all over the internet. The small child is one of the many victims of landmine explosions in the war-torn region of Afghanistan.
Watch Video: Couple recreates iconic Manoj Kumar-Hema Malini scene, Twitter in splits!
In the viral video, the boy is seen dressed in a traditional cobalt blue Payraan and was recorded dancing at an International Red Cross orthopaedic centre in Afghanistan. Soon after the boy received a prosthetic leg, he broke into a dance and brought a smile on everyone present at the hospital. The boy reportedly lost his right limb in a landmine explosion in the Logar region of Afghanistan.
A screengrab of the video shows Ahmad dancing his heart out after receiving his prosthetic leg
Soon after sharing the joyous video of the boy dancing, the tweet went viral with people taking to the social networking site to say that they were touched by the little boy's sheer innocence and pure joy upon receiving his prosthetic leg. Netizens even compared his simplicity and innocence to the resilience of the country and its people.
Here's how netizens reacted to the heartwarming dance by Ahmad:
This little boy embodies #Afghanistan: both its pain and its resilience. https://t.co/J5q8ZbN4hW— Frud Bezhan (@FrudBezhan) May 7, 2019
This is just delightful. So happy for this little guy! https://t.co/Z4qyEBp1Hz— Katie Clemency (@KatieClemency) May 7, 2019
Literally can’t stop watching this video. We have so much to celebrate in life. ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/2Arp8CNcjE— Sophie. (@sophiiieee__) May 7, 2019
This boy sums up #Afghanistan and #Afghans with his joyful dance. Despite all the suffering Afghans prove their resilience. I am sure this boy has come a long way from his chopped limb to the artificial one to dance. https://t.co/5gByAAMdja— Muzafar Ali (@MuzafAli) May 7, 2019
This #Afghan kid dance after getting his artificial Limb. 4 decades of war disabled millions of Afghans. Enough is enough, please stop this war! pic.twitter.com/bZ71IkfiLr— M. Shafiq Hamdam (@shafiqhamdam) May 6, 2019
What war has done to the Afghans next generation, but it is not to give up!— Safiullah Taye (@safitaye1) May 6, 2019
Even with a glimps of hope, we shall dance again! #ICRC #Afghanistan https://t.co/Tpqzye9FNx
"I can dance again!"— Suhrab Sirat Ø³ÙÂÂÂÂØ±Ø§Ø¨ Ø³ÛÂÂÂÂØ±Øª (@SuhrabSirat) May 6, 2019
Ahmad lost his leg after stepping on a mine in #Logar of #Afghanistan.
He receives a prosthetic leg from an @ICRC centre. He stands and dances to an #Afghan music. This symbolises the Afghans resistance to war and optimism to the future. pic.twitter.com/v03fyADv1U
Afghans like other nations in this world, deserve a peaceful life. We have been paying a huge cost for fighting international terrorism. Regional and International consensus will have a significant impact on bringing long lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. https://t.co/ZlspDCYZwP— Ateeq Zaki (@ZakiAteeq) May 7, 2019
Did Ahmad manage to melt your heart with his joyful dance and sheer innocence?
Watch video: Military docs, nursing staff and patients do 'Happy' dance, video goes viral
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Stories of the day
- Death by Garbage: Man dies under weight of waste in Kurla
- Video: Minor boys perform death-defying stunt on Mumbai local train
- Mumbai: CSMT's hi-tech indicators make commuters unhappy
- Mumbai Crime: 55-year old doctor rapes model in Versova; arrested
- Visually challenged Mumbai boy 95 percent in ICSE
- Banned stapler pins on your tea bags? FDA is waiting for your complaint
- Talaq, not qubool, says Bhiwandi woman to husband
- Four cars catch fire in two days on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
- Mumbai: Drop in road accident deaths in city, suburbs
- Mumbai: Relief for flat owner who owes society dues of Rs 4.91 lakh
- 42 cats, dogs rescued from 'unhygienic' Virar flat
- Kumbh pe kharcha and other matters in polls pe charcha
- S K Patil Udyan in south Mumbai opens after eight months
- 'Joblessness is the real terrorism'
- Researchers at IITB develop first ever microprocessor, major boon for India's electronics
- Twitterati reacts to Narendra Modi's comment on Gandhi family using INS Viraat as personal taxi
Watch video: 7-year-old boy run over by car, miraculously escapes unhurt