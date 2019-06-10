Yogi Adityanath visits convalescing Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh

national

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and party President Akhilesh Yadav at Mulayam's residence in Lucknow.

The SP supremo was discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on June 9. His medical reports have come out to be normal, sources said.

The SP leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to high levels of blood sugar and was being treated by Doctor Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari.

"Met the former chief minister of the state and the founder of Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadavji, at his residence today and asked about his well being. Pray to God for his speedy recovery," Adityanath tweeted after his visit.

Mulayam Singh's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, along with former minister Ahmad Hasan, had also visited him in the hospital.

