Youth hurt as cop opens fire in Gujarat
The incident occurred Monday night when sub-inspector S V Chudasama, who was in civil dress, had a heated exchange with Manilal Prajapati who owns a paan stall in the area, a police official said.
Vadodara: A youth was injured allegedly when a police officer fired at him during an altercation with his father in Tarsali area in Gujarat, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred Monday night when sub-inspector S V Chudasama, who was in civil dress, had a heated exchange with Manilal Prajapati who owns a paan stall in the area, a police official said.
When Prajapati's son Simit tried to intervene and asked Chudasama to show his identity card, the latter flew into a rage and allegedly fired four rounds from his service revolver, he said. Simit received bullet injuries in his stomach and legs, he said, adding that he was rushed to a private hospital by locals who gathered at the spot while the PSI fled. Chudasama is reportedly attached to Makarpura police station in the city. Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlaut said the matter is being investigated. Police have not yet registered an FIR against the PSI but have booked five people on charge of rioting.
Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlaut said the matter is being investigated. Police have not yet registered an FIR against the PSI but have booked five people on charge of rioting.
