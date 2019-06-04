Youth hurt as cop opens fire in Gujarat

crime

The incident occurred Monday night when sub-inspector S V Chudasama, who was in civil dress, had a heated exchange with Manilal Prajapati who owns a paan stall in the area, a police official said.

Vadodara: A youth was injured allegedly when a police officer fired at him during an altercation with his father in Tarsali area in Gujarat, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred Monday night when sub-inspector S V Chudasama, who was in civil dress, had a heated exchange with Manilal Prajapati who owns a paan stall in the area, a police official said.

When Prajapati's son Simit tried to intervene and asked Chudasama to show his identity card, the latter flew into a rage and allegedly fired four rounds from his service revolver, he said. Simit received bullet injuries in his stomach and legs, he said, adding that he was rushed to a private hospital by locals who gathered at the spot while the PSI fled. Chudasama is reportedly attached to Makarpura police station in the city. Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlaut said the matter is being investigated. Police have not yet registered an FIR against the PSI but have booked five people on charge of rioting.

In another incident, a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in California, killing one person and injuring three others including the rabbi as worshippers marked the final day of Passover, officials said. The shooting in the town of Poway came exactly six months after a white supremacist shot dead 11 people at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue -- the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States. "During the shooting, four individuals were wounded and transported to Palimar hospital. One succumbed to their wounds. The other three are in stable condition," San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore told a press conference. He added the injured were a female juvenile and two adult men, while an older woman died from her injuries.

Gore told reporters a 19-year-old man from the city of San Diego had been detained over the shooting, and added investigators were reviewing his social media activity and establishing the legitimacy of an open letter published online. He said police were called shortly before 11:30 am after the man entered the synagogue and opened fire with an "AR-15 type" weapon.

