Youth stabs grandmother and goes live on Facebook after heinous crime

The police added that the accused boy has a history of addiction and had been behaving violently for some days.

A 27-year-old youth in West Bengal's Hooghly district stabbed his family members, killing his grandmother and then reportedly went live on Facebook after the heinous crime, police said on Monday. "Indranil Roy, a resident of Keota Shibtala, attacked his family members on Sunday night. His grandmother Arati Roy, 80, succumbed to the injuries. We heard he did a Facebook live after the incident but we are yet to verify it," a police officer said.

Roy's parents received minor injuries but they are now fine. "The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation," he added. The officer said, "The boy has a history of addiction and had been behaving violently for some days". Talking about the incident, a city-based psychologist said the investigators should verify if the accused was high on drugs or if he has some psychotic illness.

In another incident, the city police have arrested a 26-year-old history-sheeter, who allegedly stabbed his aunt and a pizza delivery executive in broad daylight before fleeing the city, from south Delhi. The cops made the arrest last week and booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Susheel Yadav stabbed his aunt Anita in the abdomen while she was out shopping in Andheri East. He also stabbed delivery executive Ravi Yadav, 26, who came to Anita's rescue. Susheel then fled the scene brandishing the blood-stained knife.

The victims were taken to a trauma centre in Jogeshwari. Susheel's parents had arranged his marriage but the woman's side broke off the engagement, the police said. Susheel, a graduate who worked odd jobs, blamed his parents and relatives for the rejection from the bride's side, the police added. "He fled to Delhi after committing the crime. He would often call his relatives from PCO booths demanding money. He had also threatened to kill them," said an officer.

