Youth stabs grandmother and goes live on Facebook after heinous crime
The police added that the accused boy has a history of addiction and had been behaving violently for some days.
A 27-year-old youth in West Bengal's Hooghly district stabbed his family members, killing his grandmother and then reportedly went live on Facebook after the heinous crime, police said on Monday. "Indranil Roy, a resident of Keota Shibtala, attacked his family members on Sunday night. His grandmother Arati Roy, 80, succumbed to the injuries. We heard he did a Facebook live after the incident but we are yet to verify it," a police officer said.
A 27-year-old youth in #WestBengal's #Hooghly district stabbed his family members, killing his grandmother, and then reportedly went live on #Facebook after the heinous crime, police said.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 10, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/LnFg8rcp89
Roy's parents received minor injuries but they are now fine. "The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation," he added. The officer said, "The boy has a history of addiction and had been behaving violently for some days". Talking about the incident, a city-based psychologist said the investigators should verify if the accused was high on drugs or if he has some psychotic illness.
Meanwhile, the police added that the accused boy has a history of addiction and had been behaving violently for some days. Meanwhile, a city-based psychologist stated that the investigators should verify if the accused was high on drugs or if he has some psychotic illness.
In another incident, the city police have arrested a 26-year-old history-sheeter, who allegedly stabbed his aunt and a pizza delivery executive in broad daylight before fleeing the city, from south Delhi. The cops made the arrest last week and booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Susheel Yadav stabbed his aunt Anita in the abdomen while she was out shopping in Andheri East. He also stabbed delivery executive Ravi Yadav, 26, who came to Anita's rescue. Susheel then fled the scene brandishing the blood-stained knife.
The victims were taken to a trauma centre in Jogeshwari. Susheel's parents had arranged his marriage but the woman's side broke off the engagement, the police said. Susheel, a graduate who worked odd jobs, blamed his parents and relatives for the rejection from the bride's side, the police added. "He fled to Delhi after committing the crime. He would often call his relatives from PCO booths demanding money. He had also threatened to kill them," said an officer.
Also Read: Woman stabs 60-year old man, chops body
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai receives cyclonic rain before monsoon hits around June 15
- Mumbai: Esplanade holds key to heritage tag for whole precinct
- Mumbai Crime: Auto driver threatens to sever traffic cop's head, arrested in Khar
- Mumbai: NEET topper's face in ads of 3 different classes raises hackles
- Mumbai: Two die after auto crushed between dumper, private bus on EEH
- Mumbai: Chaos alert as BMC shuts old bridges in Juhu and Oshiwara
- Politicians to plant 9,000 trees for the 3,000 hacked over Metro 4 work
- Dr Ram Puniyani: To label me anti-Hindu is a carefully constructed prism'
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Court proceedings in Dr Payal Tadvi's case to be recorded on video
- Mumbai Crime: IIT scholar who stalked woman for 5 years held in Bihar
- BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi: New zoo will help preserve Aarey better
- Sewri police arrest 'smart' thieves; discover plan to rob jewellery shops
- Mumbai: Two kids and five dogs electrocuted in first showers
- Nmami Agarwal: Celebrity nutritionist who has trained Manushi Chhillar
- Mumbai Rains: City welcomes first heavy showers of monsoon
- Masaba Gupta looks gorgeous in all-white ensemble
- Woman on flight opens emergency exit door mistaking it for toilet
- Tanuja on the road to recovery; Kajol shares a picture with mother
- Man stabbed to death by his friend over ludo game
- World Cup 2019: Anushka Sharma can't stop praising husband Virat Kohli's on-field gesture
- Yuvraj Singh receives a standing ovation from rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma on his retirement
- Yuvraj Singh: Cricket taught me to fight, fall, dust myself and get up
- World Cup 2019: ICC needs to take a serious look at the LED bails
- An era ends with Girish Karnad; last rites take place in Bengaluru
- Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar spotted at an eatery in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
New York helicopter crash leaving the pilot dead