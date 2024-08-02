International Beer Day: Master the art of pairing food with craft beers

Indulge in the comforting embrace of Dunkelweizen, a German delight renowned for its dark colour and malty richness. This creamy brew compliments pulled pork pizza, Belgian baby back ribs and loaded nachos

Craft beer cafes are growing in popularity, bringing enthusiasts a dizzying number of options to choose from. For those who like to take it one sip at a time with their favourite ‘chakna,’ know very well how food pairing is a crucial part, and when done correctly, can improve your dining experience altogether.

Whether you are a seasoned beer enthusiast or a casual sipper, matching the right dish with your favourite brew can bring out combinations you never knew existed. Let’s dive into the world of cuisine and find out what food pairs best with your chosen beer. Master brewer Manu Gulati from Effingut Breweries shares with us a guide to pairing popular beers with munchies:

Belgian Blonde Ale:

This Belgian Blonde ale is a deep gold blend of sweet grain and earthy hops, with sourced Belgian yeast for a warm and satisfying taste. This beer is known for light and spice notes. It pairs well with grilled seafood, fried chicken, chicken popcorn, and mac n cheese, with fruity and spicy notes.

Belgian beers often contain unusual ingredients like coriander, orange peel and candy sugar. When pairing beer with food, consider the beer's ingredients and the intensity of the styles. Heavy beers pair well with rich dishes, while light beers pair well with light ones.

Foods to pair with: It also pairs well with light, creamy dishes like goat cheese salads or seafood, as its smooth maltiness and subtle hop bitterness complement these flavours. Additionally, it complements dishes like fried calamari or mildly spiced chicken, enhancing the overall taste experience.

India Pale Ale (IPA)

Under the vast categories of beers, this one is known to be a hoppy, robust beer with pronounced bitterness and a strong hop aroma, often featuring citrusy or piney notes. Its bold flavour profile and higher alcohol content make it a distinct and popular choice among craft beer enthusiasts.

Foods to pair with: It goes well with savoury and spicy dishes. An IPA's bitterness may amp up the heat in foods like hot curries, chicken wings and Mexican food. Additionally, it works nicely with strong, sharp cheeses, which serve to balance and cut through the richness of this style.

Stout

A dark, rich beer with roasted malt style, stout frequently has caramel, chocolate and coffee undertones often with a creamy mouthfeel. It typically features a robust and slightly bitter profile balanced by hints of sweetness and a smooth finish.

Foods to pair with: Because of its composition, it goes very well with filling and decadent foods. Try it with meats that have been grilled or smoked, such as tender steaks or barbecue ribs. Rich desserts like brownies and chocolate cake go very well with its rich style, which accentuate and balance the sweetness.

Czech Pilsner

Czech Pilsner is the epitome of classic beers with its crisp, clean and refreshing taste. This golden-hued beer is often poured with a lively carbonation and finishes smooth.

Foods to pair with: This beer is versatile and pairs uniquely with a variety of dishes. The bitterness of hops cuts through rich and fatty foods, making it an ideal companion for all spicy and fried bar snacks, the slight bitterness and carbonation of pilsner balance the richness and adds a tangy contrast.

Bavarian Wheat Beer

Step into the refreshing world of Bavarian wheat beer, also known as hefeweizen, where tradition meets taste. This light and medium-golden beer boasts a 6.2 percent ABV, embodying the essence of medieval Bavaria with every sip. Expect notes of banana and clove that add a rich, aromatic experience to your palate.

Foods to pair with: Pesto Veg Bocconcini Bruschetta, Chicken Chimichurri slider and Crispy corn salt and pepper perfectly complement the light and refreshing profile of Bavarian wheat beer.

InCider Ale Kashmiri Apple (Graf)

For those who appreciate innovation in craft beer, InCider Ale Kashmiri Apple, also known as Graf, is a must-try. This English cider boasts a 6.4% ABV and features a tart kick paired with champagne-like bubbles. Crafted with natural ingredients and zero additives, it promises a crisp and pure drinking experience.

Foods to pair with: The spicy kick of Mathania Chicken Tikka complements the tartness of InCider Ale Kashmiri Apple, creating a tantalizing style combination. The bold dynamite prawns and spicy cucumber crunch maki roll provides a refreshing balance to the tartness of the cider.

Dunkelweizen

Indulge in the comforting embrace of Dunkelweizen, a German delight renowned for its dark colour and malty richness. This creamy, full-bodied brew delights banana, cloves, roasted malt, and hints of coffee and chocolate. Jalapeno cheese poppers complement the creamy texture of Dunkleweizen, creating a satisfying contrast.

Foods to pair with: Pulled pork pizza, Belgian baby back ribs and loaded nachos also make it a robust and satisfying pairing.

