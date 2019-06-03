After Madrid, Farhan Akhtar is pumping back into Toofan mode
As Farhan Akhtar is back in Mumbai after his memorable trip to Madrid, the actor is back to work and has started his prep for Toofan
Actor, film director, writer, singer, producer, and a fanatic sports lover Farhan Akhtar is surely a multifaceted man. After being honoured as a special guest representing International Indian Ambassador to the UEFA Football finals in Madrid, the actor who has been treating the audience with back to back workout videos and pictures is back to Toofan prep mode.
As he starts his prep, Farhan Akhtar took to his social media and wrote a witty post, "Holiday? There's no such thing #toofaninthemaking"
Farhan Akhtar who has been a symbol of sportsmanship through his great body of work in his film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and now Toofan, is currently training to be a boxer for his next. As the actor is back to Mumbai after his memorable trip to Madrid, Farhan Akhtar is back to work and has started his prep for Toofan. The trip took Farhan back to his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara days while he was present there for his passion, football.
A widely celebrated, successful and influential celebrity in India, Farhan is an actor, screenwriter, director, and producer with countless movies to his credit. He has also flexed his musical muscles before – not just playing a part of the frontman of a rock band in the critically acclaimed film, Rock On!! (2008) – but he has also been keen on recording his own album for the longest time.
After receiving accolades for his touching role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and now in Toofan, the actor will slip into the character of a boxer. Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space but many brands are opting for Farhan as the face of their sports line.
Farhan is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do, which too created a buzz then.
