Delhi man arrested for 'objectionable' comments against Yogi Adityanath
He is booked under IPC section 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and section 67 of Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man on Saturday for making certain 'objectionable comments' against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media and for 'spreading rumours'. The case is registered at Hazratganj Police Station Lucknow. "The arrest was made on the basis of evidence and after strict interrogation, he confessed to his crime," said a press note from the Lucknow Police.
The accused is identified as Prashant Kanojia, who lives in Delhi and had allegedly uploaded a video on Twitter in which a woman is heard making some claims about Adityanath. Kanojia had posted a comment with the video, that says "Ishq Chupta Nahi Chupane se Yogi ji".
UP police says @PJkanojia has been arrested under Sec 67 of IT Act (though there was nothing remotely 'obscene' or 'lascivious' in his posts on @myogiadityanath), Sec 505 of IPC (Read 505 to see how laughable this charge is https://t.co/xnfjLU6SiS) #ReleasePrashantKanojia 1/n— Siddharth (@svaradarajan) June 9, 2019
Police claimed that Kanojia hails from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and is currently not associated with any news agency. Further investigation is underway.
