Family comes in search of job to Mumbai, baby gets kidnapped

The child's mother found the boy missing in the morning and the CCTV footage shows the accused fleeing with the child, said a police officer

A one-year-old boy was kidnapped by an unidentified person on Tuesday in Bhiwandi. The victim identified as Aashiq Harijan, along with his family, was sleeping under the Dhamankar Naka flyover. His father, Chandul, and his family had come to the city from Uttar Pradesh five days ago in search of a job and could not afford a room.

According to the Times of India, the child's mother found the boy missing in the morning. They immediately approached the police. During the investigation, the CCTV footage shows the accused fleeing with the child, said a police officer.

In another incident, police have rescued two teenaged girls, who have been allegedly kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh. The girls have been rescued in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said. Police also arrested a man, also hailing from UP, on charges of kidnapping them.

According to police, the girls, aged 16 and 17 years, both distant cousins, went to their relative's house at Sonauli town in Maharajganj district of UP last week. One of them was apparently depressed after failing in her intermediate exams, he said.

The duo left their relative's house without informing anyone, he said. When their families failed to trace them, they approached the Sonauli police, raising suspicion on one Abhijit Yadav, from Prayagraj in UP, for having abducted them, the official said. The police there registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping) and started an investigation.

