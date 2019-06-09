Just like Will Smith, Mumbai Police could be your genie!
Shout out to all Aladdin fans as Mumbai Police has something to say!
Mumbai Police's recent tweet on social media deserves a high five! It is quirky, funny and has Will Smith. The Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for their innovative tweets came up with a post embracing people in distress and extending support through their helpline number 100. Here's the awesome post of the day from Mumbai Police!
There are also genies you do not need to rub a lamp for, just #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/VlHblGSSeo— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 7, 2019
Mumbai Police shared a post from Disney's live-action Aladdin remake where Will Smith is seen as a genie. They captioned the tweet as 'There are also genies you do not need to rub a lamp for, just #Dial100' and it shows Will Smith in his blue genie avatar and highlights his famous dialogue from the movie ' You ain't never had a friend like me.' It is no secret the Mumbai Police has always been the guardian and every citizen's friend in need and this post is on point.
Helpline number 100, is a toll-free emergency number to get in contact with the police. Dialing 100, will automatically get connected to the nearest police station. In cases of distress or emergency, one can dial this toll-free number to reach out to the near police station.
