Just like Will Smith, Mumbai Police could be your genie!

Published: Jun 09, 2019, 10:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shout out to all Aladdin fans as Mumbai Police has something to say!

Just like Will Smith, Mumbai Police could be your genie!
Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police's recent tweet on social media deserves a high five! It is quirky, funny and has Will Smith. The Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for their innovative tweets came up with a post embracing people in distress and extending support through their helpline number 100. Here's the awesome post of the day from Mumbai Police!

Mumbai Police shared a post from Disney's live-action Aladdin remake where Will Smith is seen as a genie. They captioned the tweet as 'There are also genies you do not need to rub a lamp for, just #Dial100' and it shows Will Smith in his blue genie avatar and highlights his famous dialogue from the movie ' You ain't never had a friend like me.' It is no secret the Mumbai Police has always been the guardian and every citizen's friend in need and this post is on point.

Helpline number 100, is a toll-free emergency number to get in contact with the police. Dialing 100, will automatically get connected to the nearest police station. In cases of distress or emergency, one can dial this toll-free number to reach out to the near police station.

Top Stories 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai policemumbai newswill smithaladinmumbai

Founder of Drop Dead Foundation, Aabid Surti speaks to mid-day

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK