Porn clip begins playing at Rajasthan secretariat meeting

Jaipur: In an embarrassing situation, a porn video clip began playing at meeting here on Tuesday of the Rajasthan Food and Civic Supplies Department to review its different schemes with district officials via video conferencing.

As Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Mugdha Singh was discussing different ongoing schemes with supply officers from all 33 districts and departmental officials in the meeting at the Secretariat, the video clip started playing on screen, leaving the officials present on the occasion shocked.

The video continued to play for around two minutes before the technical team stopped it in a hurry.

Singh said that the obscene clip started in the middle of the video conference and she called the director of the local National Informatics Centre (NIC). "He was asked to probe the matter and submit a report," she said, adding that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

