Porn clip begins playing at Rajasthan secretariat meeting
The video continued to play for around two minutes before the technical team stopped it in a hurry
Jaipur: In an embarrassing situation, a porn video clip began playing at meeting here on Tuesday of the Rajasthan Food and Civic Supplies Department to review its different schemes with district officials via video conferencing.
As Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Mugdha Singh was discussing different ongoing schemes with supply officers from all 33 districts and departmental officials in the meeting at the Secretariat, the video clip started playing on screen, leaving the officials present on the occasion shocked.
The video continued to play for around two minutes before the technical team stopped it in a hurry.
In an embarrassing situation, a porn video clip began playing at meeting here on June 4 of the #RajasthanFoodandCivicSuppliesDepartment to review its different schemes with district officials via video conferencing.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 4, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/KAGGfTxm7d
Singh said that the obscene clip started in the middle of the video conference and she called the director of the local National Informatics Centre (NIC). "He was asked to probe the matter and submit a report," she said, adding that strict action will be taken against the guilty.
Top Stories of the day
- Mumbai: 14-year-old girl leaves home with Rs 5,000 to meet Tik Tok star in Nepal
- Mumbai Crime: Borivli businessman held for raping 19-year-old woman in flat
- Mumbai: One dead, two injured as two cars collide near Mahalaxmi Racecourse
- Plant twice the number, or pay up for new trees, Badlapur man who hacked 860 trees told
- Mumbai: 16-storey apartments to accommodate 28,000 civic cleaners
- No more sea view south Mumbai home for the guard from Govandi
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Crime Branch wants custody of three accused doctors in Payal Tadvi case
- Maharashtra is fifth worst in ragging cases; 10 pc ragging complaints over caste-based harassment
- Declare internal assessment marks, state board tells junior colleges
- Make Marathi compulsory in schools, political parties say
- Mumbai: Auto crackdown nets RTO record revenue
- Rules to regulate babus' conduct on new media?
- After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan to start shooting for Kick 2
- Mira Rajput trolled for walking barefoot, with heels in hand at Mumbai airport
- Ali Abbas Zafar: Didn't alter script for Katrina
- Taapsee Pannu: Don't feel like an insider, don't wish to be one
- Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special token from a young fan
- Konkona Sensharma's date with the queer community
- Telly tattle: Faisal Khan takes up gymnastics; Kinshuk Vaidya's next based on Sairaat
- Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with family clicked in Bandra
- Juhu spotted: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's outing with twins and Nisha is too cute
- Katrina Kaif's candid photos: Transformation from Boom to Bharat
- mid-day exclusive: Ajinkya Rahane to watch IND vs SA from his hotel balcony
- World Cup 2019: A hat-trick of opener hundreds beckons Virat Kohli
- World Cup 2019: German footballer Thomas Mueller roots for Virat Kohli
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel