Severe heatwave grips Rajasthan's Churu
The empty streets of Churu show how people are bearing the brunt of heatwave conditions
Churu (Rajasthan): The heatwave conditions are intensifying in Churu, Rajasthan with temperature touching 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The empty streets of Churu show how people are bearing the brunt of heatwave conditions.
50.3 degrees Celsius was the maximum temperature recorded in Churu on Monday, which is the highest temperature recorded in the country this year. During the heat wave alert, people of Churu rarely get out of their home during the afternoon hours.
Rajasthan: Empty streets seen during afternoon hours in Churu as the temperature here touches 50 degree Celsius today. People take to consuming juice to beat the heat and water being sprinkled on roads. pic.twitter.com/5WmgMQNBA9— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2019
Water is regularly spilt on roads by the help of water tankers to reduce the effect of the heatwave in Churu. The IMD has regulated heatwave warning for the next five days which is likely to be observed in many parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.
The heat wave conditions have gripped a large part of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan and it would be escalated in the upcoming days.
Everyone should stay hydrated, avoid heat exposure and stay inside their house during heatwave alert, as per IMD. If a severe heat wave is likely to persist for more than two days, then extreme care should be taken for vulnerable people, as recommended by IMD.
