Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine
On his arrival at the shrine at the crack of dawn, he was accorded a warm welcome
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.
Naidu arrived here with his family members last evening on a two-day spiritual visit and stayed at a heavily guarded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) guest house on the hills.
Had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy this morning in Tirumala.— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 4, 2019
Prayed for universal peace and a world free from conflicts and hunger.
Also prayed for well being and prosperity of all people. #LordBalaji pic.twitter.com/1Voage1RyM
à° à°°à±à°à± à°à±à°à±à°à°¬ à°¸à°à±à°¯à±à°²à°¤à± à°à°²à°¿à°¸à°¿ à°¤à°¿à°°à±à°®à°² à°¶à±à°°à±à°µà°¾à°°à°¿à°¨à°¿ à°¦à°°à±à°¶à°¿à°à°à±à°à±à°µà°¡à° à°à°°à°¿à°à°¿à°à°¦à°¿.— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 4, 2019
à°à°à°µà°à°¤à±à°¨à°¿ à°®à±à°à°¦à± à° à°à°¦à°°à± à°¸à°®à°¾à°¨à°®à± à° à°¨à± à°¸à°¨à°¾à°¤à°¨ à°§à°°à±à°®à°¾à°¨à±à°¨à°¿ à° à°¨à±à°¸à°°à°¿à°à°à°¿, à°¸à°¾à°®à°¾à°¨à±à°¯à°à°à±à°¤à±à°¨à°¿à°²à°¾à°à°¾ à°µà±à°à±à°à° à° à°à±à°¯à±à°à°¾à°à°ªà±à°²à±à°à±à°¸à± à°¨à±à°à°à°¿ à°¶à±à°°à±à°µà°¾à°°à°¿ à°¦à°°à±à°¶à°¨à°¾à°¨à°¿à°à°¿ à°µà±à°³à±à°³à°¾à°¨à±. #LordBalaji pic.twitter.com/O8lI9aEvF6
On his arrival at the shrine at the crack of dawn, he was accorded a warm welcome. He spent about half an hour in the shrine, temple sources told PTI.
He took to Twitter to share pictures and wrote, "Our country is moving in the right direction towards economic prosperity and want the fruits of development to reach to every section. I also invoked the Lord’s blessings for good rainfall and farmers’ well-being."
Our country is moving in the right direction towards economic prosperity and want the fruits of development to reach to every section.— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 4, 2019
I also invoked the Lord’s blessings for a good rainfall and farmers’ well-being. #LordBalaji pic.twitter.com/XpUXbPLIwp
After offering prayers, the vice president was honoured with a sacred silk cloth and 'prasadam' by the management of the shrine.
Later, talking to reporters, he said Lord Venkateswara was his family deity and thus he was named after the Lord.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
