World Cup 2019: Twitter celebrates India's clinical victory over South Africa with hilarious meme

cricket-world-cup

Post India's clinical performance over South Africa in the ICC World Cup match, Netizens took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and sent the online community on a meme fest. We pick the best one for you

Twitter memes after India won from South Africa by 6-wickets

Virat Kohli and Co managed to open their World Cup 2019 account on a winning note as India thrashed South Africa by 6 wickets in the former's opening match yesterday at Southampton. It was opener Rohit Sharma who starred with the bat as he put on a solid front by scoring 122 runs off 144 balls while Yuzvendra Chahal's sheer brilliance set the game for India in the first half of the match.

But, even before the game began and the two teams hit the ground Right before the Indian team was ready to hit the ground, Indian Twitterati took to the micro-blogging website to wish the team all the best in their own way.

ICC wished team India luck with 'King Kohli' picture on the match day.

As #TeamIndia begins it’s #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team.



May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.



à¤Âà¥Âà¤² à¤­à¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤­à¥Â ! #INDvSA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

PM Narendra Modi too, took to Twitter to wish Team India all the best ahead of their first match.

After India's stellar performance over South Africa, netizens took to microblogging site Twitter and perfectly explained as to what the South African team must be feeling after a 6-wicket loss. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal's incredible performance became great fodder for the Twitter meme fest. And it's here when the Indian Twitterati showed their creativity with hilarious memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best ones over here.

23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy . Jasprit

Bumrah, what a spell #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/I1nvvkHC8u — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019

Goli phek rha bumrah aj to. — Sunil Pal (@sunilpal73) June 5, 2019

Quinton de Kock's expression while batting:



Acha hua Bumrah meri team mein tha IPL meinðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â#CWC19 #INDvSA #mumbaiindians — Poojit Popli (@PoojitPopli) June 5, 2019

Quinton de Kock's expression while batting:



Acha hua Bumrah meri team mein tha IPL meinðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â#CWC19 #INDvSA #mumbaiindians — Poojit Popli (@PoojitPopli) June 5, 2019

Hashim Amla to pavilion ðÂ¤£âÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/HnUAKobdyR — Maithun HMP (Fauxy) (@Being_Humor) June 5, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah Any Batsman in

with ball in hand the world:#WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/jKGbJHMwRa — Astronaut ðÂÂÂ (@TheRobustRascal) June 5, 2019

Bumrah : cheeku bhaiya mujhe Mango khana h



Virat : Hashim ko out kar fir Amla kar dega — Unemployed Marwadi ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Muaaaahrwadi) June 5, 2019

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates