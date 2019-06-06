World Cup 2019: Twitter celebrates India's clinical victory over South Africa with hilarious meme
Post India's clinical performance over South Africa in the ICC World Cup match, Netizens took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and sent the online community on a meme fest. We pick the best one for you
Virat Kohli and Co managed to open their World Cup 2019 account on a winning note as India thrashed South Africa by 6 wickets in the former's opening match yesterday at Southampton. It was opener Rohit Sharma who starred with the bat as he put on a solid front by scoring 122 runs off 144 balls while Yuzvendra Chahal's sheer brilliance set the game for India in the first half of the match.
But, even before the game began and the two teams hit the ground Right before the Indian team was ready to hit the ground, Indian Twitterati took to the micro-blogging website to wish the team all the best in their own way.
ðÂÂÂ#TeamIndia#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cGY12LaV3H— ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2019
ICC wished team India luck with 'King Kohli' picture on the match day.
As #TeamIndia begins it’s #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.
à¤Âà¥Âà¤² à¤à¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤à¥Â ! #INDvSA
PM Narendra Modi too, took to Twitter to wish Team India all the best ahead of their first match.
After India's stellar performance over South Africa, netizens took to microblogging site Twitter and perfectly explained as to what the South African team must be feeling after a 6-wicket loss. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal's incredible performance became great fodder for the Twitter meme fest. And it's here when the Indian Twitterati showed their creativity with hilarious memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best ones over here.
23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy . Jasprit— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019
Bumrah, what a spell #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/I1nvvkHC8u
June 5, 2019
Dekock Vs #bumrah me bechara Amla mara gya ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#IndianCricketTeam #TeamIndia #SAvInd #INDvSA #IndianCricketTeam— Prgti_bhaira (@prgti_bhaira) June 5, 2019
Goli phek rha bumrah aj to.— Sunil Pal (@sunilpal73) June 5, 2019
What a wonderful comparison#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/2oTMyjPcSG— 4knr4ts4ind (@4knr4ts4ind) June 5, 2019
Quinton de Kock's expression while batting:— Poojit Popli (@PoojitPopli) June 5, 2019
Acha hua Bumrah meri team mein tha IPL meinðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â#CWC19 #INDvSA #mumbaiindians
Quinton de Kock's expression while batting:— Poojit Popli (@PoojitPopli) June 5, 2019
Acha hua Bumrah meri team mein tha IPL meinðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â#CWC19 #INDvSA #mumbaiindians
June 5, 2019
June 5, 2019
Hashim Amla to pavilion ðÂ¤£âÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/HnUAKobdyR— Maithun HMP (Fauxy) (@Being_Humor) June 5, 2019
Chahal bowls, South Africa:#IndvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/430FQ4ntaS— D J ðÂÂ§ (@djaywalebabu) June 5, 2019
morris to sa right now#IndvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Fjl8cnB8ir— D J ðÂÂ§ (@djaywalebabu) June 5, 2019
#INDvSA— à¤¨à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦à¥ÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Gauri_doonite) June 5, 2019
South African players to pavilion.. pic.twitter.com/YaFhlwgA8F
1. South Africa's top order— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 5, 2019
2. South Africa's lower order#INDvSA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/IUwrLb4dsO
Jasprit Bumrah Any Batsman in— Astronaut ðÂÂÂ (@TheRobustRascal) June 5, 2019
with ball in hand the world:#WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/jKGbJHMwRa
#INDvSA— Raowl Gandhi (@PanautiNahiHu) June 5, 2019
**Bumrah gets the ball**
Everyone : pic.twitter.com/UNuYypDQnW
Bumrah : cheeku bhaiya mujhe Mango khana h— Unemployed Marwadi ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Muaaaahrwadi) June 5, 2019
Virat : Hashim ko out kar fir Amla kar dega
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
World Cup 2019: RJ Salil reviews India v South Africa match