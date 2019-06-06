World Cup 2019: Twitter celebrates India's clinical victory over South Africa with hilarious meme

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 20:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Post India's clinical performance over South Africa in the ICC World Cup match, Netizens took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and sent the online community on a meme fest. We pick the best one for you

World Cup 2019: Twitter celebrates India's clinical victory over South Africa with hilarious meme
Twitter memes after India won from South Africa by 6-wickets

Virat Kohli and Co managed to open their World Cup 2019 account on a winning note as India thrashed South Africa by 6 wickets in the former's opening match yesterday at Southampton. It was opener Rohit Sharma who starred with the bat as he put on a solid front by scoring 122 runs off 144 balls while Yuzvendra Chahal's sheer brilliance set the game for India in the first half of the match.

But, even before the game began and the two teams hit the ground Right before the Indian team was ready to hit the ground, Indian Twitterati took to the micro-blogging website to wish the team all the best in their own way.

ICC wished team India luck with 'King Kohli' picture on the match day.

PM Narendra Modi too, took to Twitter to wish Team India all the best ahead of their first match.

After India's stellar performance over South Africa, netizens took to microblogging site Twitter and perfectly explained as to what the South African team must be feeling after a 6-wicket loss. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal's incredible performance became great fodder for the Twitter meme fest. And it's here when the Indian Twitterati showed their creativity with hilarious memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best ones over here.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

world cup 2019board of control for cricket in indiavirat kohlijasprit bumrahrohit sharmaYuzvendra Chahalsouth africacricket newssports news

World Cup 2019: RJ Salil reviews India v South Africa match

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK