SOCIAL opens its 43rd outlet in India at R City Mall in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

It is the restaurant chain's 19th outlet in Mumbai. Like its other outlets that showcase different themes, this one rediscovers and represents Raja Ravi Varma's legacy, a local hero, who is also credited with opening the first printing press ever in India, at Ghatkopar

Ghatkopar SOCIAL is the 19th outlet in Mumbai. Photo Courtesy: SOCIAL

Indian restaurant SOCIAL is opening its 43rd outlet in India at R CITY mall in Ghatkopar; it also happens to be the 19th outlet in Mumbai.

From the infamous khao gully to homegrown businesses, Ghatkopar was once ringed by creeks, and salt pans, inhabited by local traders and artisans. Today, educational institutions and commercial establishments have turned it into a melting pot for entrepreneurs, professionals, students and artists; with the suburb’s vibrant community and rich culture playing an important role in shaping Mumbai’s story.



To take patrons on this whimsical journey, Ghatkopar SOCIAL's interiors represents Raja Ravi Varma's legacy. He was a local hero, and was credited with opening the first printing press ever in India in Ghatkopar. Under the backdrop of Varma’s artworks, Ghatkopar SOCIAL features a vibrant, contemporary grunge aesthetic, complete with the neon red and yellow seating arrangement, reminiscing the double decker buses of Mumbai, and Varma’s historic artworks on display across the store walls albeit with a SOCIAL twist.



"At SOCIAL, we believe in creating spaces that foster creativity and bring people together, and choosing R CITY to open our first SOCIAL in the neighbourhood was the obvious choice. With its unique blend of local flavours and vibrant ambiance, combined with the buzzing R CITY vibe, Ghatkopar SOCIAL is a welcoming space where ideas are exchanged, friendships are forged, and creativity flourishes. We have designed the outlet experience in a way that personifies the essence of SOCIAL and the rich artistic history of the place, striving to present a distinctive and engaging experience for all our patrons in and around Ghatkopar," says Mayank Bhatt, CEO, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.



"We at R City house the best of F&B options offering diverse cuisines for our patrons. Eating out and experiential dining has always been a great way for people to connect and bond, and we are making more space for F&B to grow as a category. We are thrilled to have SOCIAL, which is one of the favourite go-to places amongst epicureans and millennial audiences. We believe that this addition will add great value to our portfolio," expresses Ashish Bhandari, head – Mall Operations, R CITY.



Keeping up with the beloved SOCIAL experience, the food menu at Ghatkopar SOCIAL is certain to tantalise patrons’ taste buds with an all-new outlet menu featuring sizzling tandoor options such as Tandoor Pizzas, Abra kebab platters, Killer kebabs, Chakori murgh rolls; including classic favourites like Riyaaz breakfast of champions, Prawns koliwada, and Tennessee wings. The restaurant will be open for patrons between 11 am to 1 am every day from Monday to Sunday.



