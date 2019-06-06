Maharashtra drought: Ramdev urges people not to waste water

national

Yoga guru Ramdev on Thursday urged people not to waste water and utilise every drop in the wake of dried water sources in Maharashtra.

"I request people not to waste water and also urge authorities to make requisite arrangements," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

At present, several isolated pockets of the state are reeling under water scarcity. Locals are struggling to fetch water in the drought-hit areas. The Marathwada and Beed are the worst-hit regions affected due to water scarcity.

At present, the government is fulfilling the needs of people by supplying water tankers. Besides, some of the locals are migrating to nearby states.

Recently, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has appealed to the Central government to provide financial aid. The political party, in its mouthpiece Saamana has asked the Centre to take note of 9000 villages in the state where, it said, financial help has not yet reached.

The Yoga Guru also lauded the Indian cricket team for beating South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and advised players to practice yoga before entering the battlefield in order to improve their performance.

