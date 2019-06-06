Manohar Lal Khattar pushes aside a youth who wanted to take selfie

national

Video footage, which has surfaced on social media platforms, also shows that before taking a selfie, the youth touched Khattar's feet to seek his blessings

Manohar Lal Khattar

Karnal: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday pushed aside a youth while he was trying to take a selfie with him at an event.

Video footage, which has surfaced on social media platforms, also shows that before taking a selfie, the youth touched Khattar's feet to seek his blessings. However, Khattar kept moving ahead with a smiling face after the event.

This is not the first time that Haryana Chief Minister has lost his temper. In February, a video footage showed him shouting at an elderly couple, who had approached him with their grievances related to a case of fraud of Rs 19 lakh.

Last year in July, Khattar had asked scribes to learn media etiquette, stating that their job is to ask questions and was not to accuse the government. The incident occurred when a journalist asked him about a delay in addressal of grievances received on 'CM window'.

Here is the video:

#WATCH Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pushes aside a man who tries to take a selfie with him, at an event in Karnal. pic.twitter.com/HZK10VWWQy — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates