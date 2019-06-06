Delhi's first woman auto driver robbed of Rs 30,000

crime

The driver was returning to Delhi from her native place, Meerut and she deboarded a bus at Mohan Nagar and was heading to Anand Vihar when the incident took place. An FIR was registered under IPC section 379 at Sahibabad police station

Delhi's first woman autorickshaw driver, Sunita Chaudhary was robbed of Rs 30000 cash on Tuesday in Ghaziabad. She was in an autorickshaw when the incident occurred.

The money she lost was meant to fund her new autorickshaw as her previous one had already completed 15 years on the road.

Chaudhary was returning to Delhi from her native place, Meerut and she deboarded a bus at Mohan Nagar and was heading to Anand Vihar when the incident took place.

She told Hindustan Times, "At Mohan Nagar, an autorickshaw arrived with two male passengers in the rear seat and one in front with the driver. I asked the driver to drop me off at Anand Vihar. We agreed on a Rs 20 fare. The passenger seated with the driver was made to sit with us on the rear seat. I was told to keep my bag behind. Going ahead, the auto suddenly stopped near Vasundhara. The driver told that there was some fault in the engine."

She added, "I also got off the auto and tried to help out. After several minutes a passenger on the rear seat handed me my bag and asked me to take another auto instead. I stood on the roadside and started looking for another autorickshaw. Soon, the driver got the autorickshaw running again and drove away suddenly without asking me to board."

She was left surprised at how the events unfolded. She then checked her bag and found that the packet which had Rs 30000 cash was missing. I tried to give chase with another passing vehicle stopping to help me, but they had fled using the bylanes,” she added.

Chaudhary later called the police and was provided with food and fare to reach her house. An FIR was registered under IPC section 379 at Sahibabad police station.

Chaudhary who is divorced was earning her livelihood by driving autorickshaws since the past 15 years.

“I had deposited all my savings to my bank account and took it out before coming to Delhi. I have a commercial licence and was planning to get a new permit by depositing Rs 10,000 as security and later buy an autorickshaw. Now I am left with no option but to hire an auto on a daily rent of Rs 300 and earn a livelihood. It is difficult nowadays to get rented autos,” she said.

