Girls forced to miss out on school as water crisis haunts the people of Betul in Madhya Pradesh

national

The situation is so much grave that girls are forced to miss out on school in order to fetch water for their families due to the water crisis in Madhya Pradesh

Pic/Twitter ANI

With the onset of summer, and heat wave striking major states across the country, the water crisis has returned to haunt the people of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh. The situation has worsened as the region has received scanty rainfall so far. The repercussions are so grave that the adolescent girls residing in the region are forced to miss out on school to fetch water for their families.

MP: Water woes continue in Betul, girls forced to miss out on school



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/jNRbMxZenA pic.twitter.com/Pv7ffABbjG — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 6, 2019

"We are not able to attend schools as most of our day goes in carrying water from miles. Many girls in the village have already left school because of water scarcity. We are forced to walk at least 3 kms every day at 4 am in the morning to fetch water from the nearby well. Also, there is no electricity in our area which creates obstructions for us to prepare for the exams," said Seema Vij, a teenage girl from Betul district.

Another local, Sharman, also expressed frustration over the prolonged water crisis which has gripped the region from the last several decades." We are forced to drink water from the sources which are not clean. The water in the well is contaminated. The government must step up its work to resolve the ongoing crisis."

The locals also said that they notified the local administration about the same, only for their pleas to fall on deaf ears. Besides Betul, with mercury on the rise across the nation, residents of Mehboob Nagar are also facing hardships due to water shortage in the area. The crisis has also returned to haunt the people of Latur. People's only source of water is a tanker which reaches them, but not so frequently.

In the sweltering Delhi heat, this Sardarji, is single handedly trying to bring some relief to the people! Commendable👏. pic.twitter.com/KoOW9p3eA2 — That wicked thing you do.. (@ZeHarpreet) June 3, 2019

On the other hand, in a viral video that has taken the internet by storm, an elderly man is seen serving water to the pedestrians traveling on the streets of New Delhi. Stationing himself on a scooter, the elderly man is seen equipped with cans and glasses being placed on his scooter as he goes about with his act of kindness and generosity with much ease.

The video which has gone viral on social networking sites shows an old Sikh man serving glasses of water to those traveling in the hot and humid weather of Delhi. Read the full story here.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates