Ration shop sealed in East Delhi after surprise inspection

Pic/ official Twitter handle of Imran Hussain

New Delhi: Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain Thursday ordered sealing of a ration shop in East Delhi after finding it shut during a surprise inspection.

"Found a ration shop shut during a surprise inspection in Pandav Nagar. Residents told me that it opens in the evening. Have issued a direction to seal it immediately," the minister tweeted.

Directed the department of Food & civil supplies for taking stringent action against the erring FPS dealers who are found not functioning as per provision of law including suspension/ cancellation of licence & lodging of FIR pic.twitter.com/LTHHHYFCX9 — Imran Hussain (@ImranHussaain) November 23, 2017

Hussain said that in Krishna Kunj area, residents complained about the ration shop selling wheat flour for Rs 12-14 per kilogramme.

