Ration shop sealed in East Delhi after surprise inspection

Published: Jun 06, 2019, 21:30 IST | mid-day online desk

Hussain said that in Krishna Kunj area, residents complained about the ration shop selling wheat flour for Rs 12-14 per kilogramme

Pic/ official Twitter handle of Imran Hussain

New Delhi: Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain Thursday ordered sealing of a ration shop in East Delhi after finding it shut during a surprise inspection.

"Found a ration shop shut during a surprise inspection in Pandav Nagar. Residents told me that it opens in the evening. Have issued a direction to seal it immediately," the minister tweeted.

Hussain said that in Krishna Kunj area, residents complained about the ration shop selling wheat flour for Rs 12-14 per kilogramme.

